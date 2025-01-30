"Will Front Man spare them?" — Fan anticipation builds as Squid Game 3 drops release date and first look at the cast 

The evening of January 30, 2025, came with a surprise for the fans of Squid Game. Netflix announced the release date of the much anticipated season three of Squid Game with a teaser poster and character stills. Squid Game season three will release on June 27, 2025.

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their excitement. From anticipation to fan theories, fans on X expressed a range of reactions.

"Can't bear any more deaths in the show tbh... Will Front Man spare them?" wrote a fan.

"Seated for my queen!!!" replied a fan.

"This is going to shatter my precious soul. I just know it. Wheeeewwwww," commented another fan

"IM SEATED since 26 December 2024 LETSSS goooo," wrote one user.

Several fans commented on the character stills released alongside the teaser poster, including stills of the characters Gi-hun, the Frontman, No-eul, and more. Many fans also voiced their questions and speculations about the upcoming season.

"Look at poor Gihun," said a fan.

"Oh great the Friday before exam week," commented another fan.

"r they daisy on the floor?" wrote a fan.

Netflix announces Squid Game season 3 with teaser poster and character stills

Netflix announced Squid Game season 3 on its social media. The teaser poster features the show's name in its trademark format, with the number '3' in pink next to it. The title is set against a background of a floor covered with white and orange-colored floral paintings. On the floor, we also see two shadows of the robot dolls - Yeong-hui and Cheol-su. Yeong-hui was featured in the Red Light, Green Light game.

A guard in a pink suit is dragging a player in a green suit toward the center where there is a coffin with a huge pink ribbon lying in wait. The words "Prepare for the final game" are also seen on the poster, signaling the audience about the third and final season of the show.

In the character stills, we see Gi-hun tied to a bed post with handcuffs. No-eul is dressed in her pink guard suit and looks up to something. Lee Byung-hun is back in his room as the Frontman. He is holding his mask with a contemplative look on his face. Then we have players 140, 222, and 007 find a coffin in the rest zone as others look with curiosity.

The news of the show's return with its third season comes a month after season two ended. Squid Game season two opened with largely positive reviews and its finale left several questions for the next twist in line. Season 3 of Squid Game hopefully holds the answers to several mysteries spawned on the show so far.

