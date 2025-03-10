The true story behind American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, explained

Netflix's American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden revisits the decade-long global effort to track and eliminate the al-Qaeda leader responsible for orchestrating the September 11 attacks. The three-part docuseries premiered on March 10, 2025, on the streaming platform.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden provides a detailed account of the intelligence operations, missed opportunities, and strategic maneuvers that culminated in the 2011 U.S. Navy SEAL raid on bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound.

The pursuit of bin Laden began in the aftermath of 9/11 when U.S. intelligence identified him as the mastermind behind the attack. Early efforts, including a near-capture at Tora Bora, were hindered by bureaucratic decisions, allowing bin Laden to evade capture and continue orchestrating terrorist activities, as per Datebook on March 10, 2025.

The breakthrough came when intelligence agencies tracked his courier, ultimately leading them to the compound where bin Laden was located, as reported by NBC News on May 2, 2011.

By reconstructing key moments and decisions, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden offers an in-depth perspective on the mission that reshaped counterterrorism strategies worldwide.

U.S. intelligence found a fortified Abbottabad compound, leading to the American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden raid

The American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden traces the extensive decade-long operation to locate and eliminate Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda, who orchestrated the September 11, 2001, attacks. As depicted in American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, the operation ultimately led U.S. intelligence to a heavily secured compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, where bin Laden was killed in a Navy SEAL raid in May 2011.

The initial pursuit and missed opportunity

Following the 9/11 attacks, President George W. Bush authorized the CIA to focus on capturing or killing bin Laden. CIA agent Cofer Black, tasked with leading the mission, reportedly told President Bush that under his command, bin Laden’s fate would be sealed in no time, stating:

“flies walking on bin Laden’s eyeballs” within four to six weeks reported in Datebook, March 10, 2025.

One of the earliest major opportunities to capture bin Laden arose during the 2001 battle of Tora Bora in Afghanistan. Intelligence pinpointed his location, and a small force of American operatives, along with anti-Taliban Afghan soldiers, was positioned to corner him. However, they required additional ground troops to seal off possible escape routes.

Though the U.S. authorized aerial bombardments, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld declined to send the necessary reinforcements, arguing that it was a CIA-led operation rather than a military mission. As a result, bin Laden evaded capture and fled to Pakistan, as per Datebook.

Years of dead ends and intelligence breakthroughs

After escaping Afghanistan, bin Laden largely disappeared from intelligence radar. The CIA believed he was actively planning further attacks, as al-Qaeda-linked bombings occurred in Madrid (2004) and London (2005). Meanwhile, multiple leads on his whereabouts either went cold or proved unreliable. At one point, the CIA believed it had an informant inside al-Qaeda, but the operative turned out to be a double agent, as per NBC News, May 2, 2011.

As seen in American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, the turning point in the manhunt came when intelligence agencies began tracking Abu Ahmed al-Kuwaiti, one of bin Laden’s trusted couriers. U.S. detainees at Guantanamo Bay had identified al-Kuwaiti as a key figure in al-Qaeda’s communications network, but it wasn’t until 2007 that intelligence officers confirmed his real name, as per The Associated Press on May 3, 2011.

By 2009, intelligence had pinpointed al-Kuwaiti’s movements within Pakistan. Analysts observed that he and his brother operated with extreme caution, further raising suspicions that they were shielding someone of high value. In August 2010, the CIA finally located their residence in an elaborate compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, with unusually high walls, security gates, and no phone or internet access.

According to NBC News (May 2, 2011):

“This home, U.S. intelligence analysts concluded, was "custom built to hide someone of significance."”

The decision to strike

With intelligence strongly suggesting bin Laden’s presence in the Abbottabad compound, President Barack Obama convened a series of National Security Council meetings. The decision to conduct a raid was contentious, as the intelligence remained circumstantial, Bin Laden himself had never been directly spotted.

Vice President Joe Biden advised against the raid due to the lack of conclusive proof, while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged Obama to proceed. Ultimately, Obama authorized the Navy SEAL operation, with CIA Director Leon Panetta overseeing the mission from Langley, Virginia, as per Datebook on March 10, 2025.

The Abbottabad raid and Bin Laden’s death

On May 2, 2011, two Black Hawk helicopters carrying SEAL Team 6 approached the compound. As the raid began, one of the helicopters malfunctioned and had to be destroyed on-site. The SEALs then engaged in a 40-minute firefight, moving methodically through the compound.

Upon reaching bin Laden’s living quarters, the SEALs identified and shot him. A senior official told NBC News (May 2, 2011) that bin Laden “did resist the assault force, and he was killed in a firefight,” though later reports confirmed he was unarmed. His body was positively identified through DNA testing and facial recognition.

Following the operation, bin Laden’s body was transported to the USS Carl Vinson in the North Arabian Sea, where it was buried at sea to prevent the creation of a shrine, as per The Associated Press on May 3, 2011.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden's impact and aftermath

The killing of bin Laden was a major victory in the fight against al-Qaeda, though intelligence agencies warned that terrorist threats would persist. As per NBC News, the White House officials described it as:

“the single greatest victory in the U.S.-led campaign against al-Qaida.”

The American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden docuseries reconstructs this decade-long pursuit, detailing intelligence failures, high-risk decisions, and the operation itself. Through firsthand accounts and declassified materials, the series offers a deep dive into one of the most significant counterterrorism missions in history.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is available to stream on Netflix.

