Every new show streaming on Netflix in March 2025

Netflix continues to expand its catalog of original series. From docuseries to comedy specials and reality TV, March 2025 brings a fresh wave of entertainment. Known for its global reach and content library, Netflix remains one of the go-to destinations for both binge-worthy dramas and new formats.

Ad

This month, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden delivers a deep dive into one of history’s most notorious manhunts, while Everybody's Live with John Mulaney brings a unique, weekly live comedy experience.

Reality fans can indulge in Temptation Island, and political thriller enthusiasts can look forward to The Residence, set against the backdrop of power and scandal.

With Love, Meghan, and other shows releasing on Netflix in March 2025

1) The Potato Lab (March 1)

Ad

Trending

Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh in The Potato Lab (Image via Netflix)

The Potato Lab is an upcoming South Korean TV series starring Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh. Set in a mountain valley at a potato research center, the story follows Kim Mi-kyung, a passionate researcher starting anew, and So Baek-ho, who reignites her determination.

Ad

The series premiered on tvN on March 1, 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST.

2) With Love, Meghan (March 4)

Ad

With Love, Meghan is an upcoming American lifestyle series hosted and executive produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Premiering on Netflix on March 4, 2025, the show blends practical how-to’s with candid conversations, providing a glimpse into Meghan’s domestic life.

Featuring activities such as cooking and beekeeping, the series emphasizes creativity and simplicity while showcasing conversations with friends in a relaxed setting.

3) The Leopard (March 5)

The cast of Leopard (Image via Netflix)

The Leopard is an upcoming television series set to stream on Netflix, based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s classic novel of the same name.

Ad

Directed by Tom Shankland, the series marks the second adaptation of the novel, following Luchino Visconti’s acclaimed 1963 film.

Premiering on March 5, 2025, the series follows the Prince of Salina and his family as they experience a period of profound social and political change in 19th-century Sicily.

Against the backdrop of a transforming society, the story explores themes of power, tradition, and the inevitability of change.

4) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (March 10)

Ad

Ad

Following American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, the franchise returns with American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the three-part docuseries premieres on March 10, exploring the decade-long search for bin Laden after the September 11 attacks.

Featuring interviews with key U.S. officials, it details the global effort to track down the al-Qaida leader.

5) Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (March 12)

John Mulaney in Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (Image via Netflix)

John Mulaney is set to host Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, a new live talk show premiering on Netflix. The Emmy-winning comedian will also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer through his company, Multiple Camera Productions.

Ad

The series continues Mulaney’s long-standing partnership with Netflix, which includes stand-up specials like Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018) and Baby J (2023).

The show builds on his recent live talk series, Everybody’s in LA, from Netflix is a Joke Fest, keeping some familiar elements. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is expected to stream globally in March 2025.

The show airs Wednesdays at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET starting March 12, streaming for 12 weeks.

Ad

6) Adolescence (March 13)

Adolescence follows the arrest of a 13-year-old boy (Image via Netflix)

Adolescence is an upcoming British crime drama limited series created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini.

Ad

The show is uniquely filmed in a single continuous take, following the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy accused of murdering a classmate.

Opening with an unbroken one-shot sequence, Adolescence follows police officers as they detain the young suspect.

Co-created, co-written, and starring Stephen Graham as the boy’s father, the show draws inspiration from real-life stabbing cases and Graham’s past experience with single-take storytelling.

7) The Residence (March 20)

Cordeilia Cupp in The Residence (Image via Netflix)

The Residence is an upcoming Netflix mystery drama created by Paul William Davies and produced by Shondaland.

Ad

Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the series follows eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp as she investigates a murder during a state dinner, uncovering conflicts among the White House’s 157 staff members.

The series premieres globally on March 20, 2025.

Complete list of every new show streaming on Netflix in March 2025:

March 1 - SAKAMOTO DAYS

March 3 - Hot Wheels Let’s Race

March 4 - Andrew Schulz: LIFE

March 4 - The Graham Norton Show

March 4 - With Love, Meghan

March 5 - Just One Look

March 5 - Medusa

March 6 - Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

March 6 - Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta

March 7 - Chaos: The Manson Murders

March 7 - Delicious

March 7 - Formula 1: Drive to Survive

March 7 - Nadaaniyan

March 7 - Plankton: The Movie

March 7 - When Life Gives You Tangerines

March 12 - Temptation Island

March 12 - Welcome to the Family

March 13 - Love is Blind: Sweden

March 14 - Audrey

March 17 - CoComelon Lane

March 17 - Inside

March 17 - The Walking Dead: Dead City

March 18 - Bert Kreischer: Lucky

March 18 - Love & Hip Hop New York

March 18 - The Outrun

March 19 - The Twister: Caught in the Storm

March 19 - Woman of the Dead

March 20 - Bet Your Life

March 20 - Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

March 20 - Wolf King

March 21 - Go!

March 21 - Little Siberia

March 21 - Revelations

March 25 - Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

March 26 - I Survived a Crime

March 26 - Million Dollar Secret

March 26 - Caught

March 27 - Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure

March 27 - Survival of the Thickest

March 28 - The Lady’s Companion

March 28 - The Life List

March 31 - Rhythm + Flow Italy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback