5 K-dramas releasing in March 2025 you cannot miss

By Muskan
Modified Feb 26, 2025 17:39 GMT
When Life Gives you Tangerines K-drama
Poster for When Life Gives You Tangerines K-drama (credit: Netflix)

The world of K-dramas is expanding in March 2025, with many exciting K-dramas lined up to entertain the fans. From legal to romance, fans can expect an interesting list of Korean dramas to engage them in the upcoming month.

K-pop star and actress IU is returning to K-dramas with When Life Give You Tangerines, whereas Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh will be seen in a fresh role this March. Undoubtedly, the list of K-dramas sounds interesting.

Here are 5 K-dramas released in 2025 that you need to watch.

The Potato Club, Hyper Knife, and 3 other K-dramas releasing in March 2025 that you cannot miss

1) When Life Gives You Tangerines

  • Genre: Romance, Life, Drama
  • Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon Soo Ri, Park Hae Joon

This period romance drama brings you back to Jeju Island in the 1950s. A heroine returns home and meets up with her first love. With its rich emotions and feeling of the past, this drama will surely be a heartwarming experience.

When Life Gives You Tangerines will be released on March 7 and have a total of 16 episodes, which will premiere every Friday on Netflix. Kim Won-Suk of My Mister (2018) and Signal (2016) will direct the K-drama. Meanwhile, Im Sang-Choon of Fight For My Way (2017) will serve as the screenwriter.

2) I Am A Running Mate

  • Genre: Comedy, Youth, Drama,
  • Cast: Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Jung Sic, Kim Ji Woo

I Am a Running Mate follows an overachieving student, Se-Hoon (Yoon), who has a goal to become a student council candidate to feel respected. Viewers should prepare for some teen angst and comedy regarding the peer pressures that kids must endure.

I Am Not A Running Mate will premiere on March 6 on TVING and will consist of eight episodes. Han Jin-Won, the screenwriter of the hit film Parasite (2019), will direct and write the show.

3) The Potato Lab

  • Genre: Romance, Comedy
  • Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun

An unlikely group of companions comes together to work at a potato research center. They develop strange friendships and find themselves having warm moments. The Potato Lab will feature a wholesome amount of laughter, lessons of life, and romance in this light-hearted K-drama set against the lovely backdrop of a mountain valley.

The Potato Club is scheduled to release on March 1 on TVING and Netflix. Kim Ho-Soo of Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung will serve as the director and screenwriter of the show.

A still from The Potato Lab Trailer (credit: YouTube/ Netflix K-Content)
A still from The Potato Lab Trailer (credit: YouTube/ Netflix K-Content)

4) Hyper Knife

  • Genre: Medical, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Park Eun Bin, Yoon Chan Young, Sul Kyung Gu, Park Byung Eun

Park Eun-bin will be seen playing a crooked neurosurgeon, Jung Se-Ok, who resorts to underground activities to make a living. Hyper Knife combines medical mysteries and crime suspense in an attempt to create an engaging environment for its viewers.

Hyper Knife will begin airing on March 19 on Disney+ and have 8 episodes, premiering every Wednesday on the streaming app. Kim Jung-Hyun, who previously directed Sassy Go Go (2015), will direct the series, and Kim Sun-Hee of Man Who Dies To Live (2017) will be the screenwriter.

A still from Hyper Knife&#039;s Trailer (credit: YouTube/ Disney+ Singapore)
A still from Hyper Knife's Trailer (credit: YouTube/ Disney+ Singapore)

5) Mother and Mom

  • Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Family
  • Cast: Jeon Hye Jin, Jun Suk Ho, Jo Min Soo, Jung Jin Young

Mother and Mom is a story of a hardworking mother, her struggle and sacrifices to get her daughter into a renowned academy, with rigid entry tests and much academic pressure.

The exciting new family K-drama will be released on March 3, airing every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean broadcasting network ENA. Kim Chul-Gyu, who is known for directing Flower Of Evil (2020), Mother (2018), and Chicago Typewriter (2017), will helm the show.

Multiple other K-dramas are scheduled to be released in March. However, their premiere dates are yet to be shared with the fans. Some of these shows include Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2, The WonderFools, and more.

Edited by Debanjana Majumdar
