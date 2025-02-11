"They have broken me" — Temptation Island: Spain star reacts to partner's infidelity as "Montoya Por Favor" trends

Temptation Island: Spain aired a new episode on February 10, 2025, which saw the male contestants watch clips showcasing Anita's intimate moments with her co-star, Manuel. Anita's partner, Montoya was barred from watching the footage since he had broken the show's rules in the previous episode. Although he could not see it, he could hear Anita's playful and romantic banter with Manuel.

While listening to how close and intimate Anita and Manuel were, Montoya attempted to keep himself composed, saying:

"They have broken me, but this is going to be a learning."

Last week's episode showcased Montoya watching his partner get intimate with another man. Overcome by emotions, he left the discussion and ran through the beach to the women's camp where Anita stayed. Upon meeting his girlfriend, Montoya criticized her actions and told her he was "done."

Trending

Meanwhile, host Sandra tried to make Montoya return, saying, "Montoya, Por Favor" (Montoya, please). It was this segment of the episode that captured the internet's attention and became a viral meme.

The latest episode saw the cast watch more clips of Anita getting physical with Manuel while confessing her love for him. Montoya criticized her for humiliating herself, and shed light on his connection with Gabriella.

"I deserve to be happy" — Temptation Island: Spain star Montoya on his connection with Gabriella

Monday's episode of Temptation Island: Spain saw Sandra gather Montoya and the rest to show them more footage of Anita and Manuel's intimate connection. Before watching the video, Montoya confessed that the "regret" Anita displayed was unconvincing and added that he did not believe it.

Moreover, Montoya also discovered Anita had kissed another girl. Recalling the recent discoveries, he wondered what more could Anita have done. When Sandra stated she had more footage of Anita and Manuel, Montoya said, "Perfect."

However, before she played them, she told the Temptation Island: Spain star that he was banned from watching the clips because of his behavior in the previous episode, calling him out for going to the women's villa and disregarding the show's rules. She then explained that his co-stars would watch the clips and describe it to him.

"Well, enjoy the movie," Montoya said.

Montoya left his seat and stood next to Sandra, facing away from the screen. The initial segment of the footage showed Anita and Manuel flirting and bantering about their s*xual chemistry. The cast members saw Anita ask Manuel if he loved her, to which Manuel replied he did "a little bit." Montoya listened in disbelief when Anita reciprocated his feelings by saying she loved him too.

The pair then made their way to the bedroom, where they grew closer and explored their physical connection while making playful comments about each other's physique. Montoya listened to their conversation and consoled himself.

"Come on, it doesn't matter anymore. You can't have more humiliation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Temptation Island: Spain cast members who watched the clips expressed their disappointment, calling her actions "disgusting" and "gross."

Co-star Joel told Montoya he saw an "unrepented Anita," who showed no remorse or regard for his feelings. When the others expressed that Anita might have "more connection" with Manuel, Montoya claimed they were falling in love.

When Sandra asked Montoya if he was falling in love with Gabriella, he said:

"I'm not falling in love with anyone. I'm opening up and letting myself be felt because I deserve to be happy. I'm letting myself be loved 'cause I deserve to be happy and I'm recovering."

Soon after, the participants resumed watching Anita and Manuel's footage and listened to them discussing intimate topics. Montoya overheard their conversation and exclaimed it was a "terrible" way to jeopardize things.

"We must have dignity," the Temptation Island: Spain star added.

Eros and Joel looked away from the screen, stating it disgusted them to watch Anita cheat on her partner. Co-star Tadeo described the scene to Montoya and added that it was "outrageous" to see Anita follow everything Manuel said. However, he admitted it was not unexpected.

Temptation Island: Spain season 8 is unavailable to watch in the U.S., but airs in Spain on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 pm on Telecinco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback