"Peak cinema"— Temptation Island: Spain fans react to Anita cheating on Montoya as Por Favor Montoya memes go viral 

Temptation Island: Spain is currently on air in Spain but made waves online globally. The show's format entails couples who want to put their relationship to the test as they spend time in separate villas trying to dodge temptations.

In the latest episode, the host Sandra Barneda, showed José Carlos Montoya a clip of his girlfriend, Anita Williams in bed with another person. Upon witnessing his partner's infidelity, Montaya ran across the beach towards the other villa, while the host yelled:

"Montoya por favor, Montoya, por favor!"

The same clip has since then been circulated across social media platforms, earning a mixture of reactions from reality TV fans online. One person wrote on X:

"Twitter really got along for a day over Montoya’s pain on Temptation Island Spain. The host making him watch and saying por favor. Running on the beach like Poseidon sent him. Camera crew chasing him. Lighting in the sky. His girlfriend crying and holding on to him. Peak cinema."

"He was devastated," a fan commented.

"Honestly and it almost happened as the messy host insisted he continue watching. He was saved last minute," a tweet read.

Fans of Temptation Island: Spain called the situation "insane":

"this is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak spanish to understand, this is insane," a person wrote.

"Lol. This thing does things to you as a man, messes with your head in ways you may never recover from," a fan commented.

"I was caught between laughing at his reaction and actually pitying him," a tweet read.

Fans of Temptation Island: Spain further said:

"The #1 meme in the world (not just on here but IG/YT/TikTok etc also) is “Montoya por favor” which is from a guy on a Spanish reality TV show getting cheated on. Haven’t seen anyone on my feed talking about it. There’s a whole different world you’ve never interacted with," a person wrote.

"This is Insane... Great Actor or is it real? no need to speak Spanish to understand," a fan commented.

Temptation Island: Spain's viral cheating scandal and Por Favor Montoya meme explored

In Temptation Island: Spain's recent episode, José Carlos Montoya was shown a clip of his girlfriend, Anita Willims cheating on him. The cast member yelled at the screaming as he watched and said he was "ashamed" and "disgusted."

"You are gonna regret this, honey," he yelled at the screen.

He called the person Anita was in bed with a "little shrimp" and said that Anita had destroyed his life. Watching his partner wipe tears from his eyes, the Temptation Island: Spain male star yelled at her to continue crying.

The host asked Montoya to please sit down while the latter continued yelling. He said it was "lame" and said there was "no turning point."

"She does it as revenge. I already heard the answer, bro," Montoya said.

The Temptation Island: Spain cast member attempted to leave, not wanting to watch the clip further but the host insisted he stayed and said she would watch it with him. In the clip, the person sharing a bed with Anita asked whether she was going to continue crying over a "muppet."

This further angered the Temptation Island: Spain star who called him "disgusting" and a "sh*tty" person. He yelled that Anita had "broken" him as he fell to his knees. The host asked the cast member to calm down while Montoya yelled that he hadn't done anything to deserve what Anita was doing.

"I don't want to see this, Sandra," Montoya added as his girlfriend started to kiss the man in the clip.

He called Anita a "b*tch" and ran towards the other villa as the host asked him to stay where he was. As he yelled, the contestant yelled that he loved Anita while the host asked him to come back.

"You've destroyed me," he yelled as he reached the other villa and was stopped by the other participants from entering the premises.

Fans reacted to the reality show star's clip online and had mixed reactions to the same.

The Spanish reality show is currently unavailable to stream in America but fans in Spain can watch it on Telecinco.

