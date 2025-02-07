⁠"Stupid move"— Beast Games fans react to Player 974 attempting a $10M coin flip

Beast Games season 1 episode 9 aired on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on Prime Video. The Mr. Beast show revealed the Top 6 after a game during which the players had to secure votes for themselves either by convincing other players or offering them bribes.

The Top 6 were Twana, Emma, Courtney, Gage, Yessi, and Gage, who were then taken to the prize fund of $5 million before the episode ended on a cliffhanger. However, before the episode's end, the host revealed that the prize fund could be doubled if one contestant agreed to flip a coin for it.

However, if they lost the coin flip, they would be eliminated from the competition. While most players immediately backed out, Player 974 said he would, recalling that he previously dodged elimination by flipping a coin.

Fans online reacted to Player 974 agreeing to flip a coin to turn the $5 million grand prize into $10 million online. One person wrote on X:

"974, no matter what that coin toss turns out to be, that was a really stupid move."

"That was incredibly stupid. If I was his family member I would first deck him when he comes home," a fan commented.

"Final 6. It’s not worth asking if 974 is a #flipping idiot. Whichever way it lands, he IS a flip-ing idiot," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 said Player 974 had "guts" to attempt to coin flip:

"That was ridiculous additional 5Million $ to the actual prize money and a coin flip decides. Player -974 had guts to perform the flip Routed for the last episode of #BeastGames," a person wrote.

"974 you dumb dumb man. I don't know if it's b*lls or greed, but hope it works out. Cause why would you want risk an additional 5m for something you have a 1 in 6 chances of winning," a fan commented.

"974 has to be the greatest gambler of all time," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"974 might be a legend after that coin flip!!!" a person wrote.

"This is what Gambling addiction looks like 974 and 830 is such an evil player she should flip it but she got in his head she already has 90grand," a fan commented.

"I'm really think I might"— Player 974 contemplates risking elimination to increase the prize fund to $10 million in Beast Games episode 9

In Beast Games season 1 episode 9, Mr. Beast asked the Top 6 to follow him out of the Beast City and towards the $5 million grand prize.

He told them that every decision they made while on the show had led them to the final stage as well as the decisions made by the 994 "fallen contestants" had led them where they were. Mr. Beast told Twana, Emma, Jeff, Gage, and Courtney that one of them was going to win $5,000,000 as he welcomed them to the grand finale of Beast Games season 1.

The host told them that over the course of the show, he had reminded them of the grand prize. He said it was the largest grand prize in television history, until that point. The Beast Games host asked the crew to "open the curtains" which revealed an additional $5 million.

"And now there is $10 million here! What do you think we're gonna be doing?" he asked the contestants.

Gage asked if one of them was going to take all the money while Emma exclaimed at the possibility. Jeff said that amount of money would change everything. Twana told the other contestants not to stand in her way because she would "run through" them.

However, Mr. Beast recalled saying that one of them could win $10 million and said one of them would have to flip a coin for it. While most contestants immediately declined the offer because a failed flip meant elimination, Player 974 contemplated doing it. He shared his feelings with the group and said he was able to flip a coin to get out of the cube.

"I flipped tails up. I'm really thinking I might," Gage added.

He added that he might call Tails. Eventually, Player 974 took Mr. Beast up on his offer and picked up the coin to flip. However, the result of the same will be revealed in the season finale.

Fans online commented on Gage wanting to flip the coin and didn't agree with his decision.

Episodes 1-9 of Beast Games are available to stream on Prime Video.

