"You sicken me!"— Beast Games fans react to Player 566 asking for a $10K bribe

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 9 this week on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on Prime Video. The segment saw the Top 10 compete for a spot in the Top 6, however, to make it, they had to convince one another to vote for them.

However, they could also use the money they took from the Black Box in the previous episode to bribe other contestants or buy votes. During the episode, Player 566 asked Yessi for 10K in exchange for his vote.

Fans of the Mr. Beast reality show commented on Player 566, asking 947 for 10,000, and criticized him online. One person wrote on X:

"566 still asking for 10k in bribes after taking 650k last episode, oh you sicken me!"

"566 STILL asking for MORE money. You greedy mfer," a fan commented.

"Why? He has the dawg mentality. He’s not there to make friends, he’s there to make money," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 criticized Player 566's gameplay:

"The audacity of JC and Micheal to try and compete for a spot in the final 6 , after taking all that money from the last episode. I’m glad neither of them got through," a person wrote.

"566 takes the title of the most hated reality television star of all time. i honestly don’t think anyone has pissed me off so much with their actions in a long time. he is the biggest piece of sh*t and i wish they would’ve taken all that money back from him," a fan commented.

"How is 566 gonna talk about how queen is dishonest when he was dishonest and took half of the cash last time?? see i cantt be on this show because ill be kicked out for trying to fight these people," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"She's playing with honesty & with integrity, bro you can't say that about yourself 566," a person wrote.

"566 is panicking," a fan commented.

"you have my vote guaranteed"— Player 566 asks Yessi for a 10K bribe in Beast Games

In Beast Games season 1 episode 9, the contestants were tasked with ensuring their place in the Top 6. To do so, they either had to convince the other players to vote them in or bribe them with their money.

Mr. Beast announced the Beast Games contestants had one hour to discuss and call one another to plead their cases to each other and secure the votes. While some players had money in abundance, others had nothing as they didn't take anything from the Black Box.

Emma, Jeff, and Twana were the first three contestants to make it to the Top 6, however, before the round in which Twana was saved, Yessi asked her for 10,000 to bribe some of the other players in the rest round. In return, Player 830 didn't ask for anything in return but managed to secure a stop in Top 6.

In round 4, Michael, who took around $230K from the Black Box said that none of the other players "played honest" and that he wasn't going to play their game. He told Gage he would vote for him in exchange for all his money. Meanwhile, Yessi told Gage she believed they could buy out players 453 and 566.

Gage hid the fact that he had previously spoken to Player 453 about bribing him in exchange for money and said he didn't think money would sway them. Yessi, who could see the other players floors, as all floors had cameras, called Michael and offered him a bigger amount than Gage did.

As the contestants continued to scheme and try to secure votes, Yessi spent all the money she had, however, she received a call from JC with under a minute to go.

"If you transfer $10,000 to me right now, you have my vote guaranteed," JC said.

Just as the clock ran out, Yessi was heard saying she didn't have that much money left. However, she still managed to secure a spot in the Top 6.

Fans online commented on JC's gameplay online and criticized him for asking for a bribe despite taking 650K from the Black Box in the previous episode.

Tune in next week on February 13, 2025, to watch the season finale of Beast Games on Prime Video.

