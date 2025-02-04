Beast Games: Every elimination detailed through episode 8

MrBeast’s Beast Games premiered on December 19, 2024, on Prime Video, bringing 1,000 contestants together to compete for a massive $5 million grand prize.

The reality competition, set in the $14 million “Beast City” in Toronto, Canada, features multiple rounds of high-stakes challenges designed to test contestants’ strategy, endurance, and decision-making. The series, produced with a $100 million budget, releases new episodes every Thursday until February 13, 2025.

The structure of Beast Games includes elimination-based competitions where players must navigate physical, mental, and social challenges. Some eliminations occur through self-sacrifice, team betrayals, or cash bribes, while others are determined by skill-based games.

As of episode 8, only 10 contestants remain, with six set to move forward to the final stage. To get that prize, contestants had to make it past several competitors.

Beast Games: What happened in episodes 1-8 and who got eliminated

1) Episode 1

The first episode of Beast Games saw a pre-game buyout where 52 contestants left before the first challenge even began. The first elimination challenge required teams to sacrifice a member or face full-team elimination, leading to 243 exits and leaving 705 contestants.

A block-stacking challenge then eliminated 100 more, bringing the total down to 605. In the final challenge of episode 1, contestants had to decide whether to take a bribe to eliminate their entire row, which led to 112 more eliminations, reducing the count to 493.

2) Episode 2

Episode 2 of Beast Games continued with eliminations through a variety of unique challenges. A game requiring players to catch red balls led to 62 eliminations, while a team-based self-elimination strategy saw 65 leave.

Giant beer pong resulted in 61 eliminations, and a trivia challenge removed another 63, leaving 242 players. Episode 2 also included a major twist where team captains were offered a $1 million bribe to betray their teams, but no one took it.

3) Episode 3

In episode 3 of Beast Games, contestants participated in a potato sack race, but no eliminations occurred. However, in a team-based challenge, players had to eliminate one member within five hours or all three would be removed.

This resulted in 94 eliminations, leaving 148 competitors. A hidden ticket hunt determined 12 finalists, and six additional finalists were named through separate challenges.

4) Episode 4

Beast Games episode 4 featured a series of elimination rounds, including a blindfolded ball-holding challenge, which saw 20 contestants exit. A coin-collecting challenge helped one player, Jeremy, secure a key advantage.

By the end of the episode, multiple team-based and individual challenges resulted in 48 contestants reaching the finale. In one game, contestants had to decide whether to cross into an inner circle, leading to two eliminations.

In one round, 18 players took a $250,000 buyout to self-eliminate. Player 696 won a golden briefcase ticket in a red ball-throwing challenge, while a hide-and-seek game with Navy SEALs decided the owner of the $1.8 million island.

5) Episode 5

In episode 5 of Beast Games, a coconut-rolling challenge eliminated Players 672 and 514 for poor aim. A vote-based elimination then sent Player 895 home after receiving 17 votes. A deception-based game saw Player 441 as captain, with Player 413 eliminated. Lil Yachty made a guest appearance.

Later, a pirate ship battle featured a $450,000 bribe, which Player 457 accepted and left the game. A strategic stepping challenge determined Player 952 as the winner, allowing them to choose Player 711 to continue. The final challenge saw a head-to-head competition for the island, with Player 952 winning and advancing to the finale.

6) Episode 6

Beast Games episode 6 split contestants into three categories: physical, mental, and chance-based games. In the physical category, a monster truck pull challenge resulted in the Pink team winning.

An intelligence test saw 10 out of 19 eliminated, including Player 250. The second physical game was a relay race won by the Orange team. A chance-based game with a spinning wheel eliminated 12 contestants, leaving only Players 856, 952, 626, and 351 standing. The last challenge was a dead hang endurance test, but the results were not revealed until the next episode.

7) Episode 7

Beast Games episode 7 opened with the results of the endurance test, where Player 435 fell, leading to Orange’s elimination and securing the Pink team’s victory. The second challenge introduced “The Elimination Train,” where a captain controlled who stayed and who left. Strategic decision-making and bribes led to eliminations until only 10 contestants remained.

8) Episode 8

Beast Games episode 8 featured the last 10 contestants facing a crucial decision-based challenge. Players were assigned house numbers and had to take money from a $1 million prize pool until it was empty.

In the final game, contestants were placed on different levels of a tower and had to negotiate using their winnings to secure a spot in the next round. The six players advancing to the next stage will be revealed in episode 9.

The next episode of Beast Games will air on Thursday, February 06, 2025.

