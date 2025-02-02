"A plant”- Beast Games fans react to player 930 taking $0 from the $22k offered to him

The much-awaited episode 8 of Beast Games was released on January 30 on Prime Video. It ended the cliffhanger from episode 7 by revealing player 830's decision to sacrifice her best friend, alongside her least favorite player 380, to save player 566 and her other least favorite player, 817 because she thought they needed the winning money more.

In episode 8 of Beast Games, the players were slotted in chronological order; each of them, in ascending order was presented with the choice to take as much money as they wanted from the pile of cash in front of them. Player 1 aka 830, decided to take $100k from the $1 million in front of her, a fair share that would ensure each of the other 9 players would get an equal share of $100k.

Trending

Player 2 aka 453 however, chose to take out $223k, while Player 3 aka 566 took out $650k, and Player 4 aka 937 took $5k, which only left $22k in the prize pot for the rest of the players. Player 5, aka player 930, aka Patrick, believed that the next twist of the game would give an advantage to players with the least amount, so he opted to take $0. Fans of Beast Games on X reacted to this surprising move of player 930.

"SPOILER ALERT: Beast Games plot twist Contestant 930 totally a plant. This explains everything," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"JC talking down Deano and then taking a whole $650k is so hypocritical. As for Patrick, loooooooool," said another.

"New #BeastGames (episode 8) stunk. I’m really just trying to see people stack blocks to move on and clearly this show has jumped that shark. Also, 930 (Patrick) is most likely going to win and that bums me out," added another person.

"Patrick with $0 you’re a BEAST," another person wrote.

Some fans of Beast Games also came to acknowledge the move.

"930 is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers," an X user wrote.

"Player 930 took zero cash, will it help him navigate to the next level," wrote another.

"Let’s go #930 you can do it," commented one netizen.

"Lmfao omg. Patrick’s a legend for that!" another netizen wrote.

What Patrick said when he made his decision on Beast Games episode 8 and what players after him took?

After Player 4 took the $5k out of the remaining $27k, there was $22k left in the prize pot. When Player 5 came out and saw the remaining amount, he was shocked. He then said:

"I'm not taking a single dollar because I think that there is an advantage or disadvantage in the next challenge based on how much money you take."

Jimmy thought that was a "giga brain" move. Then when player 6 aka 831 came out on Beast Games episode 8 and saw the 22k, he too thought that wasn't what he expected from the other players. He then took out $7,272. Player 7, aka 974 also reacted the same way when he saw the remaining $14, 728.

He chose to divide the amount fairly in three pieces to give equal amounts to the two remaining players and took his $3,682. The players who followed after aka players 424 and 974 and took the same.

The next episode of Beast Games comes out on Thursday, on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback