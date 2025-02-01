"You missed your family" — Beast Games host MrBeast gives player 937 a heartwarming surprise

On the January 30 episode of Beast Games, MrBeast gathered the remaining 10 contestants to make an urgent announcement. He explained that his team reviewed footage from the previous eliminations and discovered something important.

MrBeast then asked contestant 937, Emma, to come forward, but she had no idea what was going on. He revealed that his compliance team noticed Emma seemed emotional and missed her family during a previous episode.

"When compliance was reviewing the footage last night, they noticed that it really seemed like you missed your family," said MrBeast.

Emma admitted missing her family but said that she knew they were proud of her. Then, MrBeast surprised Emma by bringing in her family. They ran toward her, reuniting in an emotional moment.

The Top 10 Beast Games contestants reunite with family and friends

As player 937's family hugged her, the other contestants expressed their happiness for her, and shared their wish to meet their own families on Beast Games. MrBeast then surprised them by announcing that their families were also present.

Player 831, Jeff, was reunited with his wife and son. He shared that his son had encouraged him to join Beast Games to win $5 million. Jeff also opened up about his other son, who suffered from a rare brain disease.

"Being here in Beast Games, I'm away from my family. My beautiful wife Jennifer and my two boys, Jack and Lucas. Lucas is 7 and he has a rare disease called Creatine Transporter Deficiency. It's a rare brain disease," he said.

Contestant 830, Twana, was visited by her friends, who reminded her to stay motivated and help orphan kids, a cause close to her heart since she was an orphan herself. Contestant 566, JC, met with his friend, who explained that his husband could not make it due to their kids' school commitments. JC shared that they had struggled with infertility and accumulated debt from IVF procedures.

After the emotional reunions, MrBeast moved the contestants from their shared bunkers to individual homes, signaling a new phase of the game where they would compete alone. The remaining 10 contestants of Beast Games later played a game where they assigned numbers to each other, determining the order they would play.

MrBeast explained that each player would take turns withdrawing money from a $1 million fund. Player 830, Twana, went first and took $100,000. However, players 453 and 566 took much larger amounts, withdrawing $223,000 and $650,000 respectively. Player 566 revealed he had significant debts to pay off. The next players were shocked to find very little money left.

Player 937, Emma, found only $27,000 remaining and felt betrayed by the other players. Player 930, Patrick, chose not to take any money. Player 831, Jeff, took $7,272 and warned that he would remember who took the majority of the money. The remaining players took their turns, with most expressing disappointment and shock at the small amounts left.

"Maybe they just believe that they can't win the game. So they want to walk away with something. But this is what it is," said Player 947.

The game ended with Player 817, Queen, taking the last share of $3,682. She was grateful for the remaining amount, despite the uneven distribution.

The first eight episodes of Beast Games are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

