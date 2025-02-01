"I won't forget it" — Beast Games player 831 sends warning to contestants who took $973,000

In episode 8 of Beast Games which was released on January 30, 2025, the remaining 10 contestants played a game where they assigned numbers to each other. The numbers determined the order in which they would play. MrBeast explained that each player would take turns withdrawing money from a $1 million fund.

Player 830, Twana, went first and took $100,000. However, player 453 took $223,000, and player 566 took $650,000. Player 566 revealed that he had significant debts to pay off. Player 937, Emma, was next, but she was shocked to find only $27,000 left.

She had trusted the other players, especially player 566, to take equal amounts. Player 930, Patrick, chose not to take any money. Player 831, Jeff, was disappointed with the small amount left, and took $7,272. When prompted by MrBeast, Player 831 said he would find out who took the majority of the money.

"No, we'll find out who you are and I won't forget it," said Player 831.

Beast Games contestants express disappointment and shock over uneven money distribution

Player 974, Gage, walked out seventh to see the remaining prize money on Beast Games. MrBeast asked if this was what Gage expected. He replied in negative and admitted he thought $400,000 would be left. MrBeast pointed out the difference between Gage's expectation and the actual $14,000 remaining. He decided to take an equal share, which MrBeast calculated to be $3,682.

Next, Player 424, Courtney, entered and expressed disappointment at the small amount left. She chose to take the same equal share as Gage. Player 947, Yesenia, entered next and said she expected $200,000 to be left. Yesenia decided to take half of the remaining amount, which was also $3,682.

"That did not go the way I expected. We've been talking about how we're all family and how we're all playing fair. This doesn't seem that fair, and this doesn't seem like family," said Player 424.

The last player, Queen, Player 817, entered and found $3,682 remaining. Queen was surprised that any money was left. She suspected that players with kids, like JC or Jeff, might have taken the majority of the money. With that, the million-dollar distribution came to an end. She expressed gratitude for the remaining amount.

Player 937 felt angry about the previous contestants taking most of the money. MrBeast gathered everyone outside and announced that all $1 million had been given away. The contestants started discussing how much each of them took.

Player 830, Twana, explained she took $100,000 on Beast Games, thinking everyone would take an equal share.

"I went in with the idea that everyone would take equally. That was my idea, and that's what I took. It was just my share," said Player 830.

The conversation turned to Player 566, who admitted taking $650,000. The other contestants were shocked and expressed their disappointment. Player 566 explained he had to put his family first and pay off his debts. The contestants discussed how they thought everyone would take a fair share. Player 930 revealed he took zero dollars, thinking it was a trap.

The conversation ended with MrBeast announcing it was time to move on to the next game. The show's Top 10 contestants were now in the race to win $5 million.

