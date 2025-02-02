⁠"I'm not the enemy"— Beast Games’ Player 566 exposes alliance with Patrick, Jeffrey, and Gage

Beast Games season 1's latest episode, Betray Your Friend For $1,000,000, aired on Thursday, January 31, 2025. The segment saw the players get offered $1,000,000 in cash, which they could have divided amongst themselves any way they wanted.

For some that meant dividing the money equally, which would enable everyone in the Top 10 to walk away with at least $100K each, regardless of who would win the show. However, two contestants, who had a lot of debt, took more than 100K each. Michael took approximately $230K, while Player 566 took 650K from the pot, and left $37,000 for the remaining players.

After being criticized for his decision, the latter gathered the cast to discuss something with them, and told them that while he may have seemed like the enemy, he wasn't. He revealed why he took the money, and noted that there was a target on his back.

"I'm not the enemy. Prior to going into the game, I was told by someone in this room, that they're plotting against me, and my suspicion was confirmed," he said.

He introduced the cast to "puppet master Patrick," and the rest of them including Jeffrey, Gage, and himself.

Player 566 reveals the alliance's plan for other contestants in Beast Games season 1 episode 8

In Beast Games season 1 episode 8, JC told the remaining players about a secret alliance that had been in play. He told the cast that four people, including himself, were part of an alliance that he wasn't sure the rest of them were seeing, but he assured them it was "real."

In a flashback, Patrick told the cameras that they had a strong alliance, in which Jeff did the math, Patrick did the "sleuthing," Gage did the "social," and JC did the "wisdom."

JC told the group that Patrick was a "mastermind at games," and told the cast member that he had "met" his match. The Beast Games season 1 player 566 further told Patrick that he was "three steps ahead" of him, and saw what was happening.

He informed Queen that the alliance wanted her out weeks ago, and that she was their number one target. He told Player 830 that they were keeping her around till the end to further their own game. JC said they needed Twana to eliminate Michael along with the rest of the players, before the alliance could eliminate her.

He told Emma that they were using the contestant like a pawn to help them get to the top 5 because they knew she would follow their lead.

The Beast Games season 1 contestant further noted he wanted to share the information with them so they would make their own decisions. He added that he was not telling them about the alliance to get the "target" off of his back but because he wanted them to know where they stood.

"You think you have friends in this, and you do not have friends in this," he added.

Reflecting upon taking 650K out of the $1 million, JC said he was at peace with his decision. He said he didn't know when else he would have been able to earn that kind of money for his family, which is why he took it.

Emma chimed in on the Beast Games season 1 player's revelation and said it was "hard" for her because while trying to "get back at some people," Player 566 "got back at the others." She said they all needed that money.

Beast Games season 1 has two episodes remaining, which will air on February 6 and 13 respectively on Prime Video.

