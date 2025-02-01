"I'm in debt"— Beast Games' Player 566 explains taking 650K out of the $1 million 

In Beast Games episode 8, Mr. Beast revealed what was inside the black mystery box. However, not before he had the cast choose a captain, who then picked another person, to become the occupant of of the ten houses.

The keys of the houses represented the order in which the contestants could approach the box containing 1,000,000. As informed by the host, they could take as much or as little money as possible from the box, and continue in the game. While most players wanted to divide the money evenly, two contestants had a different plan.

Players 453 and 566 wanted to use the money to pay off their debts and with that thought in mind, took $223,000 and $650,000 respectively. When the group questioned the cast members, specifically player 566, he defended himself, stating he had to put his family first.

"I'm in debt. about $530,000 in debt, okay? I need a fresh start, just like everybody else here," Player 566 said.

Player 566 faces backlash for taking 650K out of $1 million in Beast Games episode 8

In Beast Games season 1 episode 8, Mr. Beast told the Top 10 contestants there was a mysterious black box in the middle of the city surrounded by 10 houses, one for each player.

He told the players they had to vote for who received the key to the first house. The Beast Games season 1 host added the person who gets chosen, would pick another person who would receive the key of the second house.

"Choose who you think is trustworthy and I can't tell you why the keys are relevant, but I will tell you: you want a lower number," he added.

The Beast Games contestants voted for Twana, aka Player 830 to get the first key. They praised her for leading the pack many times in the past while Twana appreciated their support. She then had to pick who received key number two.

The final order of the key distribution was:

Player 830 — House number 1

Player 453 — House number 2

Player 566 — House number 3

Player 937 — House number 4

Player 930 — House number 5

Player 831 — House number 6

Player 974 — House number 7

Player 424 — House number 8

Player 947 — House number 9

Player 817 — House number 10

Player 830 took $100K out of the box, hoping to divide the $1 million evenly between all ten players. However, players 543 and 566 took more money than $100K, which meant that not every Beast Games contestant could get the same amount of guaranteed money.

When Player 566 saw the box, he noted that he didn't expect "that at all." He stated it was "guaranteed money" that would allow him to pay off his mortgage and debt. When Mr. Beast asked him how much debt he had, JC said "A lot." He revealed that including mortgage, credit cards, and loans, he owed around $530,000.

JC told the Beast Games host he knew he would have a target on his back but decided to take out $650,000 from the box. After the process was completed, the contestants met up in the middle and discovered who took the most money. Emma, or Player 937 told the group that by the time she went to the box, there was only $27,000 remaining and she took $5,000.

Twana told the group she went in with the idea that everyone would take equally. 453 revealed he took 223,000, which made everyone point fingers at 566.

"I'm sorry guys. I had to put my family first," he said.

Emma told him they all had families back home and player 947 asked him how much he took. He revealed the amount he took and Emma said she believed they would all take ten percent each and noted it would have been "a ton of money" for each player. She further said it would have changed her life forever.

JC told the Beast Games players it wasn't down with "malice" while 817 told him that it was still done without consideration. JC said everyone would put their families first while Player 424 said their families couldn't have been put first because of the choice JC made.

She recalled the contestants saying they were "all family" and deserved to be on the Prime Video show as much as everyone else did.

"I especially thought that the two people standing next to me would think the same and start the trend. So I'm sorry, 'cause I'm shocked," Twana said.

Queen asked for the player's reasoning and he said he had to think of his family. She told him she understood that but asked why he took such a huge amount and the cast member revealed he was in debt that needed to be paid off.

He further said that nobody was on Beast Games to split the money, they were there to "win money." Gage told him they could have split that money though while JC argued it was a "guarantee" for him to get a fresh start.

"You guys have valid reasons but at the end of the day, none of you are gonna pay my mortgage. I'm gonna have to pay my mortgage. At the end of the day, none of you are gonna feed my children. I have to feed my children. Okay. I chose my family first," JC said.

Episodes of Beast Games season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video.

