"Crazzzzzzy"— Beast Games fans criticize 566 for exposing his alliance

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 8 on January 30, 2025, and was an alliance get exposed. Player 566, who took the majority out of the black box, felt bad about others being upset with him and gathered them in a room to talk to them. While he took them he stood by his decision to take $650K, he said there was more they needed to know.

He told the cast about a secret alliance involving himself, Jeffrey, Patrick, and Gage. He told them it was "real" and called Patrick the "Puppet master." He listed the alliance's targets and fans criticized him for the same. One person wrote on X:

#BeastGames is crazzzzzzy, not JC just outed his alliance bc hes feeling sad for taking all that money, ahhhhh."

"Why is 566 saying he only has $530K in debt but took $650K? #BeastGames taking $530K would have made sense. And now he’s throwing his alliance under the bus. This is amazing TV," a fan commented.

"the irony of player 566 chirping deano for playing without integrity, just for him to take way more than his share of money within the same episode lol... and then exposes his own alliance to make himself feel better lmfao ??? weirdo," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 were "shocked" that JC told the players about the alliance:

"Yoooo it has been a alliance the whole time and I didn't even know. Well nobody knew dang I'm shocked and JC told everyone wow lol. The alliance is still together in the game too wow how they even set this up and do this wow," a person wrote.

"HE EXPOSING THE ALLIANCE LMAOOO “I ain’t going down alone”" a fan commented.

"566 singing like a bird he outed everybody that he had an alliance with lordsddddd," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"566, you telling everybody that there's an alliance now and throwing everyone under the bus does not equivalent exchange your greediness," a person wrote.

"You ain’t right 566. You got your money. You didn’t have to f*ck it up for the rest of your alliance," a fan commented.

"They're going to keep you around to the very end"— Player 566 informs Twana of the alliance's plan for her in Beast Games season 1 episode 8

In Beast Games season 1 episode 8, Player 566 gathered the cast after taking $650K from the black box and leaving a total of $27,000 for the remaining seven players to choose from.

The Beast Games contestant told the other players he didn't sleep well the previous night and that although he may have seemed like the enemy, that was not the case. Player 566 revealed that before the game, he was told by "someone" in the room that they were plotting against him.

He said his suspicions were confirmed and revealed who "they were." He revealed that Patrick, Gage, Jeffrey, and himself were in an alliance that he didn't know if the others could see. He told Queen that she was their number 1 target and that they wanted her out "weeks ago."

"T, they're going to keep you around to the very end," JC said.

He told her it was because she was going to help them eliminate Michael along with everyone else. He told Twana that was the "only reason" the Beast Games season 1 contestants were "keeping" her around. He told Emma that the alliance was "playing" her like a "pawn," because they knew she would follow their lead.

The Beast Games season 1 player further said Emma was going to help get them to "Top Five" and that they would eliminate her after that.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 commented on JC's revelation online and criticized him for outing his alliance.

Tune in on February 6, 2025, to watch episode 9 of Beast Games season 1 on Prime Video.

