"Straight up rude"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Elma clashing with Curtis over Ekin-Su

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 26, released on February 7, 2025, on Friday. The episode saw the continuation of the Snog, Marry, Pie competition during which the men had to smash pies on the female islanders' faces.

During the task, Sammy smashed a pie on Ekin's face. Later in the episode, Sammy apologized to her and hugged her but his partner, Elma disagreed with his decision. She told him there was no need which upset Ekin. The female islander's partner, Curtis spoke to Elma about the same and it turned into an argument.

Fans of the reality show commented on Elma and Curtis's argument online and the audience criticized the female islander's behavior. One person wrote on X:

"Elma was just straight up rude to Curtis!! Like what the hell was that behaviour?! There was no need to make Ekin feel that way at all!"

"I know there’s some mixed feelings on Ekin and her producer plant self. But Curtis is right, Elma was being immature and did kick Ekin when she was already down which was unnecessary," a fan commented.

"For once I'm actually on Ekins side. Elma is out of order. You don't just make someone feel like shit for no reason. She's definitely getting too big for her boots since the favourite girl vote. Fair play to Curtis for having Ekins back when she was upset," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Elma a "bully":

"I hope someone humbles here big time. Bang out of order. Very rude, bully behaviour. She tried to belittle Ekin. Walking all over her for no reasons. She has just cost her time in the villa. Get her out. Ekin wasn’t in frame of mind to fight back but I hope she fires back," a person wrote.

"Elma’s actually childish imo, holding a grudge over a game. She keeps saying Ekin got pied 3 times, the reason Ekin is upset isn’t cause of her getting pied, it’s the fact that Elma still hasn’t let go and forgiven Ekin. She’s a bully icl," a fan commented.

"I think the water’s different in Essex, Elma is a total dazer. I have to say! The f’ing & blinding, the constant talking over Curtis but accusing him of talking over her, her irrational waffle. How on Earth was she voted most popular girl!? Someone let me know," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"After the Danielle situation - I respect Curtis for standing up for Ekin like this. Sammy is a respectful guy - yes his pie was justified but he just wanted to ensure that Ekin was ok. The way Elma acted was childish and very controlling towards Sammie (1/2)," a person wrote.

"Curtis spoke to Elma very calmly and maturely. She was the one shouting and speaking over him. Knew she was bad vibes when she spoke to Scott like sh*t," a fan commented.

"It's not my problem"— Elma reacts to Curtis saying Ekin was upset in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, Curtis pulled Elma aside for a private conversation and told her Ekin-Su was upset. The male islander noted that he didn't think she should have said what she said after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Elma enquired what he meant and Curtis told her he didn't think the Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member took Ekin's feelings into consideration. Elma asked what he was talking about and the latter recalled Elma telling Sammy not to apologize or hug Ekin for pieing her.

Elma explained that one didn't need to apologize to someone after pieing them, and Curtis said he didn't understand the big deal. The season 2 cast member asked what Curtis meant and said she didn't understand why Curtis wanted to speak to her. The islander explained that Ekin was "really upset" and felt like Elma "kicked her" when she was down because she got pied three times.

"It's not my problem, for me, Sam going back and going "So sorry for pieing you" that takes away why you pied her. So that takes away from me," Elma said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member told Elma she came across "very hotheaded" but the latter disagreed. She added that she stood by her beliefs and said it wasn't her business if Ekin was upset.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on the cast member's argument online and criticized Elma for being "immature."

Tune in on Sunday to watch episode 27 of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

