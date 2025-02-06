"I hate her"— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Ekin-Su for trying to sabotage Grace and Luca's relationship 

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired another episode this week on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The segment saw Grace and Luca at odds after Samie's bombshell entry into the villa. However, seeing the tense environment, Ekin-Su decided to try and get Luca and Samie to talk, and deliberately left the two alone while sunbathing.

Danielle sat when Ekin had previously sat but the cast member asked her to move away as she told her she needed her help with something. Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Ekin-Su actions online, and believed the islander was trying to sabotage Luca and Grace's relationship.

"Ekin so clearly wants to win. Elma was favourite girl, so she kissed Samie hoping to cause beef. Luca was favourite boy, so now she’s trying to break him and Grace up. I hate her omg," one person wrote on X.

"ekin is starting to annoy me bc she’s def sabotaging grace and luca bc they are the most popular couple. her saying that grace is making it seem like they are closed off and trying to get luca and samie alone and luca even clocked it," a fan commented.

"The double standard is crazy .When Danielle went after Curtis .Curtis caught the heat for not being clear that he was into Ekin .Why is Luca being given a pass? Danielle was not being blamed for anything but in this situation Samie’s being crucified," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 termed Ekin-Su a hypocrite.

"Ekin is such a hypocrite cause was she not just crying with no tears over this same situation with Curtis," a person wrote.

"Ekin su is such a hypocrite tbh. She was literally moving mad just last week to be doing all this nonsense," a fan commented.

"Ekin su what a snake. She is such a hypocrite. She was so threatened by Danielle but wants Sammie and Luca to crack on wtf," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Are we watching the same series as last week????? Was Ekin not crying over near enough the same possible situation that Luca and Grace are going through????" a person wrote.

"Ekin Su orchestrating the madness. I think she sees Luca and Grace as the biggest competition to her and Curtis so she’s trying to break it up. It all seems a bit disingenuous," a fan commented.

"Had to be done"— Ekin-Su chimes in on trying to get Luca and Samie to have a conversation in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 23

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 23, as Samie, Luca, and Ekin-Su lay by the pool, sunbathing, Ekin-Su told the two she needed some shade and left the two alone. Luca made a face and put his cap over his face, while Samie didn't say a word.

When Ekin joined Curtis elsewhere, the latter told her it was "smart."

"I know, had to be done," she said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander once again praised Ekin-Su's decision and the latter said that it needed to be done because otherwise, the two wouldn't get alone time together.

Luca asked Samie how she was doing, and she said she was fine. Luca told her he was alright as well and the bombshell asked her how she felt about what happened yesterday. Luca called their situation "messy," and asked about her thoughts on the matter. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 bombshell said it was what it was and that she wasn't trying to "get involved."

Samie that she was involved because Luca kissed her during the 'Spin the Bottle' game, but praised him for not "copping" out. However, when she asked if Luca wished he had, he said "Yeah."

Danielle joined the pair but as soon as she sat down, Ekin-Su asked to move away. Curtis told his partner that she made it "so obvious" what she was trying to do. When Tina sat down with Luca and Samie, Curtis and Ekin called her over as well.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 chimed in on Ekin-Su's behavior online and termed her a hypocrite. Moreover, they felt she was intentionally sabotaging Luca and Grace's relationship.

Tune in every day apart from Saturdays to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

