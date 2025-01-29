"I like Scott, Luca and Curtis" — Danielle Sellers reveals her plans in Love Island: All Stars return

Love Island: All Stars season 2 continued its run with contestant Danielle Sellers entering the villa. The latest episode aired on January 28, 2025, introduced Danielle as a new bombshell. Her arrival on day 28 led to discussions and changes in existing connections.

For the unversed, she previously appeared in Love Island season 3 in 2017. She had participated in Casa Amor and had coupled with Jonny Mitchell before being eliminated.

Upon entering the villa in South Africa this time, she spoke about her interests with The Sun UK. In the interview released on January 28, 2025, she said:

"I like Scott, Luca, and Curtis, so I’ll be pulling them for chats," she said.

Trending

She also mentioned the names of a few contestants she knew from outside the show and the ones had not met before.

Danielle’s entry as bombshell in Love Island: All Stars villa

Danielle's arrival brought attention to her past experiences and how she approached the show now. In 2017, she entered the villa during Casa Amor and coupled with Jonny Mitchell before being eliminated shortly after. Eight years later, she returned with a plan to explore new connections.

In the interview with The Sun, Danielle acknowledged that her approach to Love Island would be different now compared to her first appearance. She reflected on her past experience, saying:

"I was a lot younger going in the first time, I was 21! Eight years on, I’m older and know what I want, so I’m going to just go for it!"

She expressed interest in getting to know Scott, Luca, and Curtis. She also mentioned that she knew, Gabby and Elma, before joining the show because they were familiar faces from Love Island season 3.

However, she was meeting Ekin-Su for the first time. Highlighting the possibility of tension with her, Danielle said she was unsure how Ekin-Su would respond to her speaking with Curtis.

"I already know Gabby and Elma and it’s going to be nice to meet Ekin-Su, though I’m not sure how she’ll react when I chat to Curtis?!" she stated.

Danielle’s past relationships and previous Love Island experience

Danielle spoke about how she had changed since her last time on the show.

"I feel like I'm more confident in myself now, I’m more mature and I’ve grown up a lot since last time so I’ve learnt a lot," she said.

Before returning to the villa of Love Island: All Stars, she had also gained attention for her past connections and time in the public eye. She had previously dated I’m A Celebrity star Jack Maynard for around seven months. A source told the same publication that Jack and Danielle had "spent a lot of time together", attending events and making their relationship known to close friends.

In Love Island season 3, Danielle had joined the show alongside Chyna Ellis, Ellisa-Jade White, Amelia Peters, and Shannen McGrath. During her stay, Jonny Mitchell had chosen to couple up with her, bringing her into the main villa. Just three days later, Marcel Somerville had chosen to eliminate her, ending her stay early.

Watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars airs every day at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX, except Saturdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback