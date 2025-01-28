"Head’s running wild" — Luca Bish reflects on Scott and Tina drama on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars returned on Monday, January 27, 2025, with its latest episode. A game among contestants led to a conflict involving Luca Bish, Scott Thomas, and Tina. Later, during a conversation with Ekin-Su and other islanders, Luca reflected on his feelings, saying,

“Head’s running wild.”

The tension began during a game where contestants were asked to kiss based on specific prompts. Luca chose to kiss Scott, suggesting that Scott’s relationship with Tina was motivated by fame rather than genuine feelings. This remark led to an argument, with Scott defending his connection with Tina and challenging Luca’s accusation. Tina, visibly upset, questioned Scott’s reaction.

After the confrontation, Luca spoke about his struggles with adjusting to the dynamics in the villa and the challenges of forming connections in the Love Island: All Stars season.

Trending

The episode also introduced a twist following a public vote. While Maya Jama announced which contestants were at risk of leaving, the responsibility of deciding who would be eliminated was placed on the islanders in Love Island: All Stars.

Luca’s kiss sparks tension in the Love Island: All Stars villa

The drama started during a game where contestants had to kiss someone based on prompts. Luca Bish kissed Scott Thomas and said Scott’s relationship with Tina was fake and just for "fame." This upset Scott, who argued with Luca and defended his connection with Tina.

Tina, caught in the middle, got frustrated and spoke to Scott,

“F*** off, are you joking? You’re not feeling it? Why me? What the f*** have I got to do with anything?” she said.

Her reaction showed how upset she was about being involved in the argument. The argument caused a divide in the villa, as other contestants discussed what happened. It raised questions about Luca’s intentions and how his comment affected others in the group.

Later, Luca talked to Ekin-Su and some other islanders about how he was feeling. He admitted, that his head was "running wild," and shared that he was struggling to connect with others and deal with the situation. Luca talked about his experience on Love Island: All Stars, describing it as "just so different" from his time on Love Island in 2022, where he had been paired with Gemma Owen before they eventually broke up.

Luca and Tina have a conversation to sort things out

The next morning, Luca approached Tina for a chat to apologise for his actions. He explained that his intention had never been to hurt her feelings and expressed "regret" for upsetting her, saying he felt bad upon seeing her reaction.

“I was just so blindsided, I thought everything was good and then to hear it in front of everyone,” Tina replied.

Luca acknowledged his mistake and said, it was not "fair" and it wasn’t "his place," and continued that he doesn’t expect her to forgive him. Tina appreciated his apology, and the two ended the conversation with a hug.

Later, Scott spoke with Luca to address the situation. Luca became emotional as Scott reassured him, saying he understood Luca hadn’t meant his comments and apologised for provoking him.

"I know that you didn’t mean what you said and I’m sorry for winding you up, I’m sad that I brought that side out in you ‘cause you’re meant to be my little brother in here," Scott said.

That evening, Scott spoke privately with Tina about their relationship, admitting it would take time to rebuild her trust. Tina listened as he shared his thoughts on repairing their bond.

Catch the episodes of Love Island: All Stars airing daily on ITV2, except Saturdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback