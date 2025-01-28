"Obviously, they’re exes" — Molly Smith reacts to Marcel and Gabby on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars airs weekdays at 9 PM on ITV2, bringing back popular contestants like Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen, who were once a couple. In a January 25, 2025 interview with The Mirror, 2024 All Stars winner Molly Smith shared her thoughts on seeing Marcel and Gabby together again after their past relationship.

She remarked,

“I was shocked to see Marcel and Gabby in there. Obviously, they’re exes, so to see them after all these years was a bit, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Molly also opened up about her ongoing support for her friend Kaz Crossley, who is part of this season’s cast, as well as the changes in this year’s age range, which she believes bring maturity and intention to the show.

Molly reflected on returning Islanders of Love Island: All Stars

Molly spoke about how Marcel and Gabby’s presence could influence the atmosphere in the villa. As ex-partners, their interactions might lead to dramatic situations. According to her, the idea of bringing back former couples into the show offers an opportunity for them to reconnect or resolve their issues, adding a twist to the competition.

"Definitely, there’s always potential. I think the producers know what they’re doing when they put people in," Molly added.

Molly also discussed how this year’s casting decisions differ from previous seasons. She highlighted the inclusion of older contestants, which she believes gives a "wider age range," and "a bit of diversity." Reflecting on this change, she explained,

“It shows that people are trying to find their person and know what they want.”

Molly on her relationship with Tom and support for Kaz Crossley

Molly also shared insights about her relationship with Tom Clare, whom she met on Love Island: All Stars in 2024. Reflecting on what makes their connection strong, she explained how understanding each other’s love languages plays a key role.

“Mine are definitely words of affirmation and probably acts of service, which he does without fail,” she shared.

Molly gave examples like Tom filling up her car or de-icing it in the morning without her knowing. She added that Tom’s love languages are likely physical touch and acts of service, mentioning that he appreciates it when she makes him an iced tea.

When discussing her friend Kaz Crossley, who is part of this year’s Love Island: All Stars line-up, Molly expressed her excitement and support.

“I would love for her to find love because she’s the most amazing woman,” Molly said.

She stated that Kaz hadn’t shared her plans to join the show but believes the experience could be transformative for her. Drawing from her time on Love Island: All Stars, Molly also advised the current Islanders.

She mentioned that during the first few weeks in the villa, she tried to talk to as many people as possible and advised others not to have expectations but to simply "enjoy the experience."

Speaking about their home, Molly shared that the kitchen renovation is about 80% complete. She explained that progress had been slow due to Christmas and New Year but added that they are making steady progress, with plans to finish painting in the coming week.

Fans can watch Love Island: All Stars airing daily on ITV2, except Saturdays, and it is available to stream on ITVX.

