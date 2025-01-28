"Too calculated" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca crying while talking to Scott

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a new episode on Monday, January 27, 2025. It featured the aftermath of the Russian Roulette Truth or Dare game which stirred dynamics between Tina and her partner, Scott, after Luca disclosed Scott did not fancy her. The segment saw Luca admitting he overstepped his boundaries and crying while patching things up with Scott.

"No, I am... like, I just wanna be done with it," Luca said.

Scott requested the cast member not to mull over it, reassuring him that "all the banter" was taken too far. Luca said that he looked up to Scott inside the villa and regretted letting things snowball out of control. Scott also apologized for "winding him up," saying he did not want to bring "that side" out of Luca.

Luca hoped they could mend fences and put their argument behind them. Scott added that they should not let one dispute "ruin" their experience and "brotherhood" in the villa. The duo hugged as Luca wiped away his tears.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Luca's emotional breakdown. Many viewers sympathized with the cast member and were worried that he might be dealing with other issues. Others claimed it was Luca's way of tricking others and getting his way.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Luca's meltdown (Image via X/@tylerAV_1)

"Luca doing the crying act.. he’s actually too calculated this guy," a fan wrote.

"I honestly think Luca still has trauma from his first season. Him crying here could seriously be him fearing that he’s behaving like his old maniac self again. Sad to see," another fan commented.

"Luca stay crying like either he’s the worlds greatest manipulator or he going through some mental warfare and needs to go home," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans sympathized with Luca, fearing for his well-being.

"Luca bishy is crying ON MY TV???? NO I GOT YOU MY BOO," a user reacted.

"Luca crying is the REALEST thing love island has ever shown on TV!! For a man to cry like that on a tv show is so so brave 10/10 ITV for showing that," a person commented.

"Obviously not banter, look at him he’s distraught!!! Luca’s not okay and hasn’t been okay all season," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile other Love Island: All Stars fans struggled to believe Luca's intentions.

"Luca crying because he’s been trying SO hard to not show his nasty side but he’s let his mask slip AGAIN," one user posted.

"Luca's tears are such crocodile tears he’s just sad bc he’s embarrassed he’s let his vicious side out AGAIN," a person reacted.

"Luca crying so all his fan girls will feel sorry for him…i know his technique," another netizen commented.

"I feel bad now" — Love Island: All Stars' Luca admits his mistake

After the game, the islanders gathered to reflect on what happened, while some followed Tina to console her. Scott explained that he wanted to have a private conversation with Tina and be honest about his feelings to her. However, Luca's actions jeopardized his plan, upsetting him. Scott claimed that he could not recognize Luca after his behavior during the game.

"I don't understand why he's gone there," he added.

Elsewhere, Ronnie and Curtis sat down with Luca and told him that he should not have disclosed something Scott said to the male islanders in confidence. Ronnie added that Luca should have respected their "boy code." The Love Island: All Stars cast member accepted his mistake and said that he should have "held the Tina part" since she had not done anything wrong.

"Yes, I should have, because it's upset Tina. Yeah, 'cause I've upset Tina, and that's wrong of me. I admit that. Because in all of this, Tina done nothing wrong, innit? I feel bad now," Luca added.

Later, Grace pulled Luca aside for a chat and told him that he "stepped out of line," wondering if he was angry at Scott because he kissed her during the game. Luca disagreed, saying it was about "multiple things." Later in the episode, the cast member cleared the air with Tina, hoping they could put the past behind them.

Love Island: All Stars is available to stream on ITVX.

