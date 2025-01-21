"Big losers" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to the cast's treatment of Kaz in the latest game

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Love Island: All Stars season 2 returned with a new episode. It saw the cast participating in a game where they received a sash representing a personal trait from each other. Kaz received the most recognition but for the wrong reasons. The characteristics Kaz's co-stars used to describe her and her gameplay displeased her.

The game shifted the relationship dynamics within the villa, leaving many people dissatisfied and unhappy. Among them was Kaz who received four sashes from her co-stars. While Ekin-Su labeled her as "thirsty," Curtis branded her as "salty." Later, Marcel upset Kaz by giving her the sash for being "self-absorbed." Kaz received another sash from Scott, who referred to her as "fit af."

While stating their reasons, they expressed concern over Kaz's gameplay, noting that she always needed attention from the male islanders and only cared about herself. Unhappy with their explanations, Kaz stated:

"You know if everyone is here, not for themselves, then you're in here for the wrong reasons. So, if that makes me 'self-absorbed' then I'll hold it."

Love Island: All Stars fans were critical of the cast's treatment of Kaz during the game. They took to X to voice their disapproval, claiming Kaz was not in the wrong for prioritizing herself.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to the cast's treatment of Kaz (Image via X/@mayieesha)

"These lot are doing the most with Kaz. Big losers," a fan wrote.

"STOP PICKING ON KAZ WHAT THE HELL," another fan commented.

"So do y’all care about Kaz mental health? Cuz they coming after her. Or is it just the men," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of how the islanders targeted Kaz during the game.

"I’m actually not comfortable with this kaz slander," a user reacted.

"Coming for like that even on her birthday?? I still can’t believe I watched how they treated her oh Kaz get behind me sista!!" a person commented.

"These islanders doesn’t deserve fr Kaz she’s literally the sweetest in there oh sista you’ll rise from the ashes!!" another fan wrote.

"Kaz is getting it ROUGH man , leave my girl ALONE," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"They hate Kaz because she’s actually doing what the boys do when they come in that villa, being EXPLORE! They wanted her tied to one man, blindly loyal pick me, with a victim mentality! She’s doing it differently let’s see, Kaz need someone man enough," a person reacted.

"Kaz is playing the love island game correctly imo, she’s exploring and experimenting who she likes, other girls in there wanna act all wifed up in just 1 week and you wonder why they always cry so early," another netizen commented.

"It's pretty harsh" — Love Island: All Stars' Kaz comments on being labeled as "self-absorbed"

As the game commenced, Casey gave the "heartbreaker" sash to Ronnie, noting he hurt Elma by kissing Kaz. The second sash was a "jealous" sash, which Ronnie gave to Elma, recalling how she lost her temper when he interacted with Ekin-Su. Meanwhile, Ekin-Su gushed as she received the "s*xy" sash from Elma.

The fourth sash read "thirsty." Ekin-Su decided to hand it over to Kaz, saying she was "thirsty for men." While speaking to the cameras, Kaz reacted:

"I mean, it's pretty ironic since you're also crawling across terraces to kiss a man. So, I don't know who is more thirsty here, but anyway, we move."

Soon after, the Love Island: All Stars cast member handed the "bad communicator" sash to Luca, who then passed the "vanilla vibes" sash to Scott.

The second sash Kaz received was a "fit af" sash from Scott, whereas the third was from Curtis, which labeled her as "salty." While Kaz accepted all the sashes without any defense, the fourth one, a "self-absorbed" tag from Marcel, irked her.

While speaking to the cameras, she said:

"Ronnie is the one who was flirting the whole time. Ronnie is the one who kissed me. However, I'm the one who's self-absorbed. I just think it's pretty harsh, to be honest, but cheers, Marc."

Tensions reached a boiling point when Tina gave Casey the "clueless" sash while Olivia gave Luca the "friend zone" one.

Love Island: All Stars is available to stream on ITVX.

