"Sis calm down" — Love Island: All Stars fans comment on Gabby's reaction to Casey and Grace's conversation

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 8 on Monday, January 20, 2025. It showcased two new "bombshells" (newcomers) — Grace Jackson and Ron Hall — re-entering the villa for a shot at love. Their arrival stirred relationship dynamics and put the couples on alert. Among them was Gabby who admitted feeling "concerned" after Grace pulled her partner Casey for a chat upon her arrival.

After Casey left to speak with Grace, Gabby told the other female islanders that Grace looked "unbelievable" and was not afraid of stepping on toes. She worried about the future of her relationship with Casey and wondered if he would fancy pursuing Grace, who was also "blonde," instead of her. While watching them speak, Gabby said:

"I'm not as nice as her!... But it's just, like, obviously, I'm blonde, she's blonde. She stole my guy for a chat first."

Gabby herself enjoyed a conversation with Ron but claimed it was to make Casey "jealous." She hoped watching her speak with another man would make Casey look for her. Later in the day, Gabby criticized her partner for calling Grace "fit" in front of her, stating that she hated how he said it.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Gabby's insecurities. While many urged her to stand up for herself, others feared Casey would betray her for Grace.

"Gabby is spiralling lmaooo! Sis calm down - that ain’t her type," a fan wrote.

"Insecure girls are so hard to watch. Stand up Gabby," another fan commented.

"Gabby is so desperate to stay in the villa wtf girl calm down Grace hasn’t even started," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Gabby's reaction to Grace and Casey's conversation, while one said she behaved like a "love-stuck teenager."

"Gabby please I need you to stand up. You are behaving like a love stuck teenager," a user reacted.

"Need someone to remind Gabby to believe in her sauce - she can’t be crashing out over this man," a person commented.

"i really adore gabby but she seems like the kind of friend you have to constantly pump up," another fan wrote.

"gabby being the most gorgeous islander in there and being insecure is truly mind-blowing to me," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"sorry but gabby needs more confidence in herself. Grace is stunning but the most attractive thing about her is that she believes in her sauce. She would never compare herself to another girl like gabby is doing," a person reacted.

"Why is Gabby tryna blame Grace for her own insecurities? Nobody wants Casey girl, you’re alright," another netizen commented.

"Every man's type" — Love Island: All Stars' Gabby comments on Grace's appearance

Casey was the first person Grace had a one-on-one conversation with after her arrival. Although it pleased him, he confessed it did not impact his equation with Gabby. While speaking to the Love Island: All Stars cameras, Casey said:

"I can't close myself off this early, like, we're in Love Island, we're here to be tested. So, I'm definitely gonna give Grace a chance and see where it goes but that doesn't change where I'm with Gabby at all."

During a conversation with the male islanders, Casey confessed that Grace was "f***ing fit" and added that she would turn heads and stir drama among the cast members. Elsewhere, Gabby confided in Kaz that Grace was "so gorgeous" she could influence other people's minds.

Although she felt "confident" about Casey's interest in her, Gabby feared losing him if Grace was given the choice to select her partner.

"Obviously, Grace is stunning. She is probably every man's type. So, straightaway I thought, great, Casey is probably gonna fancy her," Gabby said in a Love Island: All Stars confessional.

During a private conversation with Gabby, Casey confessed that although Grace was his "type," he was "really, really happy" in his relationship. He assured her she had nothing to worry about but suggested they get to know the "bombshells" instead of confining themselves during the early days.

Love Island: All Stars is available to stream on ITVX.

