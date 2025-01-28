"Ron did actually like Elma" — Marcel opens up on Love Island: All Stars drama

The Love Island: All Stars villa's former Islanders Marcel and Olivia appeared on The Morning After podcast which was released on January 24, 2025. Hosted by Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart, the explored events in the villa, including Elma’s time on the show.

During the discussion, Marcel revealed that he felt his castmate Ron had feelings for Elma.

“I actually feel Ron did actually like Elma,” he said.

Marcel explained that Ron Hall seemed to enter the villa with the goal of disrupting Elma’s connection with Ronnie. According to him, Ron might have developed feelings for Elma, which influenced his actions early on.

The podcast episode also included conversations about the challenges contestants faced during their time in the villa. Marcel and Olivia shared how their experiences differed from their previous seasons, noting how friendships often became a focus in the unique environment.

During the podcast, Marcel shared his perspective on Ron Hall’s behavior in the Love Island: All Stars villa. He stated that Ron’s initial approach appeared to focus on "disrupting" the growing relationship between Elma and Ronnie.

“When Ron first came in, the play he was making was to kind of disrupt Ronnie and Elma’s thing. I feel like maybe he did have a little thing going on [towards Elma],” Marcel explained

The podcast hosts and the Love Island: All Stars cast members also debated whether Ron's actions were motivated by a genuine interest in Elma or if he wanted to create drama. Olivia and Marcel reflected on their own experiences and noted that Elma might benefit from the arrival of a new bombshell who could focus on building a connection with her.

“After the first two times, Elma needed to set boundaries because she kept accepting what Ronnie was going to do,” Marcel said.

They highlighted the contestants' tendency to question themselves when relationships didn't work out in Love Island: All Stars, stressing the value of setting boundaries.

Elma’s potential for new connections in the villa

The podcast discussion focused on Elma’s future and the possibilities for her in the Love Island: All Stars villa. The guests agreed that a new arrival might help her build a stronger connection. Marcel shared his thoughts, saying that Elma needed to "remember who she is.” He explained that setting boundaries and prioritizing herself could help her move forward.

The hosts discussed how Elma’s forgiving nature may have made her a weaker contestant in the villa. They noted that she should not blame herself for how things turned out.

Marcel suggested that someone new entering the villa could change things for her. He added that they needed someone who could "sweep Elma off her feet and treat her the way she deserves."

Marcel and Olivia also spoke about the importance of self-reflection for Elma as she moves forward in the villa. Olivia claimed that Elma needed the "build her confidence and focus on herself" before anything else.

“The villa is intense, but you need to separate your emotions from expectations,” Marcel added.

They also highlighted the role of friendships in the villa. Olivia noted that the friendships Elma had built in the villa could provide her with support and help her find clarity as she navigates her journey.

Watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars airing every day on ITV2, except Saturdays, and streaming on ITVX.

