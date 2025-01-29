Where to follow Love Island: All Stars' Danielle Sellers on Instagram? Age, job, and more details explored

Danielle Sellers entered the Love Island: All Stars season 2 villa in the latest episode that aired on January 28, 2025. Danielle first appeared on Love Island in 2017 during season 3 as a Casa Amor bombshell. Now, eight years later, she has returned to the villa in South Africa for another chance to connect with a potential love interest.

Born on May 14, 1995, she is 29 years old and from Hastings, England. Outside of reality TV, she works as a model and social media creator. She has gained a following for her cooking videos.

Fans looking to keep up with Danielle’s latest updates, including her Love Island: All Stars journey, can follow her on Instagram at @daniellejsellers.

Love Island: All Stars' Danielle Sellers loves to cook and travel

Love Island: All Stars' Danielle Sellers has 156K followers on @daniellejsellers and shares posts about food, travel, and lifestyle. She stays active on Instagram, posting updates for her audience.

A key part of her Instagram is her cooking content, which she shares under the name "Delicious Danielle." She shares videos of herself preparing various meals, such as cinnamon buns, protein pancakes, chicken ceasar salad, and more.

In an Instagram post posted on November 10, 2024, she prepared a creamy tomato soup with toas. She captioned her post:

"Comfort in a bowl: my creamy homemade tomato soup paired with a golden, melty 3-cheese toastie. Perfect for cozy season"

In addition to cooking, Danielle frequently shares content from her travels. In a recent vacation to Phi Phi Islands, Thaliand, she posted with the caption:

"Just an island girlie."

She also posts about her experiences in different locations, including city visits and beach destinations such as Croatia, Malta, and Cape Town. Her content includes images and videos of landscapes and local food.

What season of Love Island was Danielle Sellers on?

Danielle Sellers joined Love Island season 3 in 2017 as a Casa Amor bombshell on Day 26. She coupled up with Jonny Mitchell, but her stay was brief, as she left three days later when Jonny chose another contestant.

During her season, she was in the villa with Gabby Allen, Marcel Somerville, and Kem Cetinay. Marcel, who also appeared on Love Island: All Stars this year, was eliminated early. Danielle’s time on the show may have been short, but her return in All Stars has brought renewed interest in her past Love Island journey.

Who has Danielle Sellers dated?

In 2017, Danielle briefly dated Jonny Mitchell in the villa, but their connection ended when he recoupled with Amber Davies, leading to her exit from the show soon after.

Outside Love Island, Danielle was linked to YouTuber Jack Maynard in 2017. According to Capital FM, their relationship lasted for about seven months before they went their separate ways. Jack got recognition for his YouTube career and a short stint on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Lately, Danielle has kept her dating life private, focusing more on her social media and career. Ahead of her return to the villa, Danielle mentioned that she is interested in "Scott, Luca, and Curtis" and plans to have conversations with them on the show.

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX, except Saturdays.

