"That goes the distance" — Love Island: All Stars bombshell Sammy Root returns for a second chance at love

On January 28, 2025, Love Island: All Stars welcomed back Sammy Root, the season 10 winner from 2023. Returning to the villa, Sammy hopes to find a lasting relationship this time around.

"Hopefully this time round, I’ll leave with a relationship that goes the distance," he said.

Reflecting on his past, Sammy acknowledged how much he has changed since his previous appearance. He mentioned that he would like to thing he has grown from a "boy to a gentleman."

His return to the villa comes after his split from Jess, which ended just months after their season concluded. Now, Sammy is ready to move forward and explore new connections in the Love Island: All Stars edition of the show.

Sammy Root returns to Love Island: All Stars seeking love

After parting ways with Jess Harding, Sammy Root is back in the villa with a new perspective on relationships. He said he would like to "leave with a relationship." His arrival in the villa immediately sparked interest as he coupled up with Danielle Sellers, a contestant from season 3.

She expressed her enthusiasm about returning, stating,

"I feel like I'm more confident... I’m going to just go for it!"

Sammy’s re-entry into the Love Island series comes after a breakup with Jess. The two, who were crowned winners in 2023, ended their relationship within two months of leaving the show. Reports indicate that Jess ended things with Sam, allegedly over the phone during a party, which left Sammy feeling "blindsided."

"To be totally clear - I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be a respectful way forward," he shared with The Sun.

With Danielle by his side and the possibility of forming new bonds, Sammy is open to exploring his options. His presence in the villa has already stirred discussions among contestants and fans, with viewers eager to see how his journey continues in the villa of Love Island: All Stars.

Sammy's connections with Danielle and Elma

Beyond his pairing with Danielle, Sammy's presence in the villa has also rekindled past connections, particularly with Elma Pazar. The two had previously interacted on Towie circuit. Now reunited in the Love Island: All Stars villa, there is speculation about whether their bond will evolve into something more.

Elma, who is several years older than Sammy, has acknowledged the age gap as a factor she is considering. Whether this connection develops further or remains a friendly reunion is yet to be seen.

Sammy’s return would also mean he will navigate friendships within the villa, particularly with former Love Island stars such as Casey and Ron. Their presence may offer him a sense of familiarity as he adjusts to the competitive environment of Love Island: All Stars. As the season progresses, fans can watch how Sammy, Danielle, and Elma interact with the other Islanders.

Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2, with new episodes airing daily except on Saturdays, following the journey of the returning Islanders.

