“My winners”—Love Island: All Stars fans divided over Luca and Grace’s growing chemistry

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 14 on January 28, 2025. It saw the aftermath of Harriet and Ronnie's fight from the previous episode, in which the two clashed after the latter found out Harriet didn't love him. The latest episode also saw Luca and Grace's chemistry growing stronger.

Grace picked Luca after she went on a date with him, leaving Kaz single. Initially, she thought Luca couldn't be trusted after she found out about his feelings for his first match, Olivia. But since Luca reassured her of his feelings for her, she trusted him.

In episode 14, Grace opened up to Luca about her past relationships where she couldn't be vulnerable because her partners didn't know how to communicate. She told Luca that she felt he was different. Luca made her believe that she had his full attention and even said that he was starting to have feelings for her.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars took to X to express their views on Grace and Luca's evolving chemistry.

"Luca and Grace are my winners," a fan said.

"Idc what y’all say but Grace and Luca are too cute I'm warming up to them," said another.

"I honestly think Luca and Grace seem to be the only genuine connection there that doesn’t feel like they’re playing up and are taking it at a nice pace," commented one.

"Now this version of Luca is just a breath of fresh air.. The Grace and Luca couple is wonderful to watch as they both unearth sides of themselves that they seldom do..," another wrote.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars thought their connection wasn't genuine enough.

"The thing is with All Stars, these people have been here before, so they know the game and will or do whatever to win the game this time round. Majority of them don’t find each other attractive, Grace definitely isn’t feeling Luca and you can tell," an X user wrote.

"You will never convince me Grace & Luca like each other," another wrote.

"We need someone new for Luca Grace ain't convincing me he likes him at all," added another.

"Now that the public has voted Luca favorite boy, Grace is gonna stick with him till the end even if her “type” walks in," wrote one.

The conversation between Luca and Grace on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 14

In episode 14 of Love Island: All Stars season 2, Luca told Grace that before he came to the show, he never thought he would find a connection like that with anyone. Grace said she didn't feel like she would find someone either because, for the longest time, she didn't even want to engage in a romantic relationship.

Luca replied:

"The way you handle yourself, I love."

Grace added that every time she felt a connection to someone, it just didn't work. She said that while she found Luca attractive right from the start, she didn't think she would feel like that for him. Luca then responded that he was at peace getting to know Grace at his own pace. He also said he genuinely wasn't interested in any other girl in the Love Island: All Stars villa. They both agreed on how much they liked spending time with one another.

Elsewhere in the episode, Luca and Elma won the best islanders by public vote. They had to decide on three people to eliminate from the three least-voted participants on the island. The duo chose to evict Nas, Kaz, and Montell. Elma teared up as she apologized to Kaz for making the move, while the latter thought her decision was fair so she consoled her.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 come out every day except Saturdays, on ITV2.

