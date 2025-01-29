"Thank the lord" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Kaz, Nas, and Montel's elimination

On January 28, 2025, Love Island: All Stars aired a new episode, in which three islanders were eliminated. Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed, and Montel McKenzie were "dumped" from the South African villa in a triple exit. Maya Jama, the show's host, conducted the elimination during the Vibe Club party arranged for the cast members.

After surprising the islanders with her arrival, Maya revealed that the public had voted for their "favorite girl and their favorite boy." Moreover, the two female and two male contestants who received the least votes would be at risk of going home. However, she added that the fate of the evictees would rest in the hands of the most popular man and woman.

Luca and Elma became the public's favorites after garnering the most votes, whereas, Tina, Kaz, Nas, and Montel found themselves on the verge of getting "dumped." After much deliberation, Luca and Elma decided to send Kaz, Nas, and Montel packing, ending their journey on the island.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the triple eviction. While many were pleased with the results, some claimed Kaz deserved to stay longer.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to the triple elimination

"naz, kaz, AND montel gone? thank the lord," a fan wrote.

"montel you suck. kaz you a bird with a bad cut. and naz you have as much personality as that plate of fruit. good riddance !!" another fan commented.

"Kaz & Montel can continue what they started in the villa back in England. And Nas can continue slow burning in England too," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans were satisfied with Nas, Kaz, and Montel's evictions.

"Montel, Nas and KAZ off my screen thank you lord," a user reacted.

"Catherine is safe, slowburner Nas is dumped AND that loser Montel is dumped. I REALLY WON TODAY," a person commented.

"Nothing about that was shocking, they weren’t gonna split Kaz and Montel up and Nas isn’t in a couple," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some Love Island: All Stars fans were unhappy to see Kaz's time in the villa end.

"Damn I feel like kaz got dumped too early tho," one user posted.

"Kaz was a city girl and played love island the way it should be played she didn’t deserve this," a person reacted.

"All catherines opps dumped in one clean sweep," another netizen commented.

"Everyone was shocked" — Love Island: All Stars' Kaz shares her opinion of the triple elimination

After leaving the villa, the evictees joined host Maya Jama to reflect on their Love Island: All Stars journey and share their opinion of the outcome. Kaz opined that a triple "dumping" was "so savage," since no one expected a group of people to leave the dating show at once.

"We expected something to happen, obviously when you came in, but that was just, like, everyone was shocked," she added.

When Jama asked Nas about his connection with Catherine, he explained there was a miscommunication between them, which did not allow their relationship to grow. On the other hand, Kaz stated that her "saga" with Ronnie and Elma was a "mad time." She confessed she put her "hands up," explaining that she did not hold back when Ronnie kissed her despite being paired with Elma.

When Jama asked Montel about his connection with Kaz, the Love Island: All Stars cast member revealed she was his "type to the T," and added that he had his eyes on her "from the jump." While speaking about their future plans, Kaz stated:

"See how it goes. Enjoy. Have fun."

She further shared her opinion of the couples in the villa, noting that Scott and Tina were one of the ill-suited pairs, and added that she was "concerned" about Scott's commitment to Tina.

After Maya's chat with the islanders, the episode teased the arrival of two new "bombshells" (newcomers) Danielle and Sammy for the upcoming episode.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

