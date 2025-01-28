"They're so dead" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Kaz and Montel's chemistry

Season 2 of Love Island: All Stars aired a new episode on January 27, 2025. The segment saw a shift in the villa's dynamics after Tina learned her partner, Scott, did not feel connected to her, while Ronnie and ex-partner Harriett shared a kiss. Amidst the drama surrounding the islanders, Kaz and Montel enjoyed a romantic moment, reflecting on their connection.

Montel arrived as a "bombshell" (newcomer) in episode 11 of the dating show alongside Harriett. He sparked connections with both Catherine and Kaz. While Kaz was getting to know her new partner, Ron, Catherine was in a "slow-burner" relationship with Nas. Consequently, both ladies looked forward to recoupling with Montel, hoping to explore a new relationship.

Episode 12 saw Montel chose Kaz over Catherine, upsetting the latter. Since their pairing, Kaz and Montel spent time getting to know one another and deepening their connection. In the latest episode, the duo kissed and gushed about their chemistry.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Kaz and Montel's moment. While many claimed their connection lacked spark, others disapproved of their pairing.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Kaz and Montel's chemistry (Image via X/@mindironalia)

"No amount of emotive music is gonna make me care about Kaz and Montel, I’m sorry. They’re so dead," a fan wrote.

"I couldn’t give two hoots about Kaz and Montel," another fan commented.

"I want Kaz and Montel off my screens. I’m so tired," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans said they did not want to watch Kaz and Montel discussing their relationship.

"Ugh get Kaz and Montel off my screen," a user reacted.

"that kaz and montel conversation was so cringe," a person commented.

"GET KAZ AND MONTEL OFF MY SCREEN!!! BETTER YET OFF MY ISLAND," another fan wrote.

"I see the producers are wanting to punish us because we asked for more screen time for Catherine as well as a man for her. They had to put Montel and Kaz lipsing on our TV. Producers 1 Viewers 0," one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Island: All Stars fans believed Kaz and Montel were a well-paired couple.

"Kaz and Montel r cute asf y’all are actually so haterish, but I do agree where is Catherine tho I’m cryin," a person reacted.

"i’m so here for kaz and montel idc what yall say!" another netizen commented.

"Everyone wants to be in their soft-girl era" — Love Island: All Stars' Kaz shares her feelings with Montel

The latest episode of Love Island: All Stars saw Kaz and Montel reflect on their equation inside the villa. While the other islanders were busy grappling with the consequences of the feud between Luca, Scott, and Tina, Kaz wanted to take time off and focus on her connection with Montel.

Montel confessed he was surprised by how well they complemented one another and admitted that their energy "bounced off each other." When the Love Island: All Stars cast member asked his partner if she felt the same, she answered affirmatively.

Since he was still getting to understand Kaz, Montel admitted to facing difficulty figuring out if she was "soft or not." He added that Kaz appeared "soft" but realized was not after interacting with her.

"I think everyone has soft in them and it's like, the right person will bring it out, do you know what I mean? I think I put on a big front, a lot of the time, but obviously, everyone wants to be in their soft-girl era and I feel like I'm entering mine," Kaz expressed.

She added Montel made her smile before kissing him. Although he confessed he was happy with her, he admitted feeling scared at the same time. However, Kaz disagreed, saying the experience was "exciting" more than "scary."

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

