"Scott is clearly the root problem" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca facing backlash for upsetting Tina

Love Island: All Stars season 2 returned with a new episode on January 27, 2025. The segment saw the islanders grappling with the consequences of Luca revealing Scott did not feel connected to his partner, Tina. While Scott explained that he intended to come clean to Tina, the other cast members held Luca accountable for meddling in their private affairs.

"I feel like you stepped out of line in what you did. I feel like you was p*ssed off because he kissed me," Grace told Luca.

She added she would never throw one of her friends under the bus as Luca did with Scott, urging him to make amends with the castmates. Ronnie also criticized Luca for betraying the "boy code" and disclosing something Scott shared with them in confidence. Luca admitted that he felt bad about upsetting Tina since she had done nothing to irk him.

Later, Luca first apologized to Scott for exposing his confession and then to Tina for hurting her feelings. Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the backlash Luca faced. While many defended him, claiming Scott initiated the drama by talking about Grace during the game, others criticized Scott for putting Luca under the spotlight.

"Nah someone needs to replay that whole scene to them bc why is it getting completely turned on luca when Scott is clearly the root problem," a fan wrote.

"Not Scott playing the victim when he started that whole mess with Luca," another fan commented.

"Blaming Luca when scott is the reason is crazy bring move night NOW," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans were upset with the treatment meted out to Luca.

"Scott is a complete hypocrite. How can you approach someone aggressively like that and not expect someone to stand up for themselves. How is Luca taking the brunt of this? The only victim is TINA and that's Scott's fault," a user reacted.

"Can we have movie night soon so Tina can see that Scott did in fact say what Luca told her he said because I’m not having Luca get all the heat for this," a person commented.

"Everyone is mad at Luca for saying what he said but not at what Scott actually said about Tina," another fan wrote.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Also, Scott literally instigated it / teased luca and grace with something and then refused to say what it was. SCOTT ALSO LUNGED AT LUCA, SOMEONE 10 YEARS YOUNGER. Luca was in the wrong for what he said about tina but its scott’s fault and he should be more mature," one user posted.

"Nah Scott trying to gaslight everyone to put it all on Luca and belittle him at every chance he gets is just not right. hes not innocent too like he got all up in his face and started it. but sure pin everything on luca," another commented.

"I brought you into that situation" — Love Island: All Stars' Luca takes accountability for his actions

While speaking with the islanders, Scott blamed Luca for jeopardizing his plans to confess everything to Tina. He stated that he could not "recognize that boy," wondering why Luca did what he did. Scott criticized him for hurting Tina, saying he "buried" her.

During a one-on-one conversation with Casey, Scott said that everything he mentioned during the game was "just banter," wondering why it provoked Luca. The Love Island: All Stars cast member added that Luca's outburst was difficult to understand since they both had love for each other.

Scott considered himself Luca's "big brother" and did not want "that side" of Luca to come out. While Scott added that he felt responsible for winding him up, Casey urged him not to hold himself accountable for the situation. He later said that his trust in Luca was gone.

The following day, Luca pulled Tina aside for a conversation and confessed that he felt "instant regret" after seeing how devastated she was during the game. When Tina said that she got "caught in the crossfire," Luca replied:

"I brought you into that situation, no one else, you know?"

The Love Island: All Stars cast member added that it was unfair for Tina to hear that in front of everyone and mentioned that he did not want to see her cry in the villa ever again. The duo hugged and made amends.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

