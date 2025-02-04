"Agent of chaos" — Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Ekin-Su for kissing Sammy despite telling Elma she wouldn't

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released a new episode on February 3, 2025. It saw Ekin-Su and Elma clash after Ekin-Su kissed Elma's partner, Sammy, during the Heart Rate challenge. Elma was disappointed with how things turned out especially because Ekin-Su had previously told her she would not "sn*g" her man.

When Elma first confronted Ekin-Su, asking her if she had kissed Sammy, Ekin-Su denied it, however, when the other islanders said they saw her kiss him, she defended herself by saying it was not a kiss, but a peck.

Later, during a one-on-one conversation, Elma told Ekin-Su that she found Ekin-Su's behavior "weird" and "muggy." While Ekin-Su claimed it was only a "peck" and not "that deep," Elma wondered why she would do that especially since they were friends. Although Ekin-Su apologized, saying she did not think deeply about it, Elma remained unconvinced.

"I wouldn't do that to my friend's fella," Elma said.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to criticize Ekin-Su's behavior. While many demeaned her for not keeping her word, some said she did it to stir the pot.

"See, this is why Ekin is an agent of chaos. I loved her stirring the pot, but come on, the kiss was unnecessary. If elma had done that to Curtis, she would be raging right now," a fan wrote.

"ekin is so in the wrong she’s flabbergasted elma has her stuttering," another fan commented.

"Wait so Ekin unprovoked told Elma she wouldn’t kiss her man and then she… kissed him anyway??? Ekin, babes. I can only defend so much," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Ekin-Su's decision to kiss Sammy during the Heart Rate challenge.

"regardless of wether you think elma is insecure or whatever ekin saying she wouldnt, then doing it. is weird af," a user reacted.

"sorry but it WAS weird of Ekin to specifically tell Elma she wasn’t going to kiss Sammy, and then kiss only him," a person commented.

"ur right elma, Ekin Su is a real weirdo like why would she do that, I don't think there is a reason, and that's the werid thing like, something is not right with Ekin. She's so fake and strange, shes almost like if A.I. came to life it would produce Ekin su," another fan wrote.

"So glad Elma is clocking that Ekin is a weirdo. You didn’t know that you kissed your friends man???? Ok," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"could never really form a proper opinion on ekin this season until now, going that far to lowkey embarrass yourself plus kissing elma’s man for what????" a person reacted.

"Ekin su deffo did that to wind Elma up and now she’s playing dumb," another netizen commented.

"I am gonna kiss everyone" — Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su's gameplan worries Elma

One segment of the Love Island: All Stars episode saw Catherine tell Ekin-Su not to kiss any of the men since they were all coupled up. She feared it would stir the villa's dynamics and cause unnecessary rifts between pairs. However, Ekin-Su refused to oblige and said:

"Are you crazy? I am gonna kiss everyone. I am Ekin-Su."

Her co-stars were shocked to hear that, while Elma reminded her that kissing the male cast members was not part of the Heart Rate challenge. Upon hearing that, Ekin-Su assured Elma she would not kiss her man, Sammy.

However, her actions spoke otherwise. Sammy was the only person Ekin-Su kissed besides her own partner, Curtis. Like Elma, Curtis was also caught off guard by Ekin-Su's actions.

In another segment of the Love Island: All Stars episode, Elma confronted Ekin-Su and told her that her decision to kiss Sammy out of all the men shocked her. Meanwhile, Ekin-Su stated that she wished Elma kissed Curtis, but Elma dismissed it, saying she would not betray her friends by getting intimate with their partners.

"I just feel like I shouldn't have to tell you to be considerate of my feelings as my friend," Elma added.

The following day, Ekin-Su apologized to the Love Island: All Stars cast member, saying it was not her intention to disrespect her or sabotage her connection with Sammy. She explained that the kiss was not planned but happened in the heat of the moment, claiming she was "gone" and on "cloud nine."

Ekin-Su assured Elma she would be more careful and not do anything to jeopardize their friendship. The duo hugged and put the feud behind them.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

