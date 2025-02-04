"Terrorizing the girls" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Curtis raising most women's heart rates

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 22 on February 3, 2025. It saw the islanders participate in the franchise's renowned game, the Heart Rate Challenge. Curtis recreated his samba performance from his Love Island stint in 2019, channeling his inner King Julien from Madagascar. His act raised the heart rates of all the women but Tina and Danielle, making him the most successful.

Curtis, a professional dancer, donned sparkly blue shorts with a feathered headdress and left a lasting impression on the female islanders. His act included lifts, turns, jumps, knee-slides and more, which kept the ladies entertained. However, he dedicated most of his time to his partner, Ekin-Su, impressing her.

Curtis' high-energy performance made the female cast members scream and run from their seats. By the end of his act, the women were left in shock, while the male cast members cheered for him.

"No, I'm dying! I'm dying!" Catherine exclaimed.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Curtis' high-energy performance and its results. While many claimed the ladies' heart rates were raised out of shock and fear, some compared him to King Julien's character.

"Curtis in his King Julian outfit AGAIN terrorising the girls AGAIN omg jumpscare," a fan wrote.

"Their heart rates are only being risen by Curtis aka evil King Julian because they’re f**king terrified for their lives," another fan commented.

"Curtis got the girls heart rate racing the most bc they were scared for their lives !!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans believed Curtis' act was the most successful because the women were "petrified."

"I see why everyones heart rate for curtis was high if i saw him knee slide at me with that outfit i would be PETRIFIED," a user reacted.

"The only reason the girls heart rates were raised more by Curtis is because they were running a mile....." a person commented.

"These girls and guys need to understand that heart rate also raises cause of fear or panic is not always to do with attraction doubt they all fancy Curtis," another fan wrote.

"“Catherine heart rate was raised most by Curtis” yes she was genuinely scared," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"i fear my heart rate would be highest for curtis. not because of excitement, but pure terror," a person reacted.

"Everyone’s heart rate is going to be raised the most by Curtis - they moved quicker than Usain Bolt," another netizen commented.

"Very proud of my man" — Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su praises Curtis' Heart Rate performance

Curtis recreated his racy performance from his 2019 appearance on Love Island, keeping the ladies entertained. The male islanders watched him from the rooftop and cheered while the women watched in disbelief.

As Curtis walked away, his male co-stars shouted, "We want more." As a result, he turned back and did a knee-slide in front of Ekin-Su, scaring Catherine, who fell off the sofa. Meanwhile, the other ladies ran in different directions, screaming in shock.

While speaking to the Love Island: All Stars cameras, Ekin-Su expressed how impressed she was by Curtis' performance.

"Curtis, the samba, the moves. All the girls were just loving it. I'm very, very, very proud of my man," Ekin-Su said.

Likewise, Ekin-Su's performance raised Curtis' heart rate the most. However, it also raised Ron's heart rate, upsetting Danielle, who was previously coupled with Curtis. Meanwhile, Ronnie and Harriett were crowned the winning couple who raised each other's heart rates the most.

Love Island: All Stars is available to stream on ITVX.

