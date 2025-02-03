"Beautiful to see" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca and Grace's relationship

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 21 on February 2, 2025. It saw Luca pull Grace aside for a private conversation after the recoupling ceremony to express how he felt about their relationship. He confessed Grace harbored the qualities he wanted in a partner, praising her for giving him everything he expected from a relationship.

"I haven't felt anything like this, for, like, ages," Luca said.

He admitted he had given up believing in love and finding a potential life partner but thanked Grace for restoring his faith in relationships. Luca's emotional confession moved Grace, who felt his comments were "so lovely." Luca stated that he trusted her and wanted to spend as much time as possible with her even if it meant sitting in silence sometimes.

The male islander called Grace his "person" and claimed he could see their relationship work beyond the show. When Luca asserted that Grace had all of him, she reciprocated his feelings with the same commitment and kissed him.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the couple's chemistry. Netizens were in awe of how affectionate Luca and Grace were toward each other and claimed they had the potential to clinch the winner's title.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Luca and Grace's conversation (Image via X/@jiji00777)

"Grace and Luca are so freakin cute they are the winners hands down like it’s so real,sincere,pure,genuine,perfect and beautiful to see," a fan wrote.

"guys im so sorry, but Luca and Grace might be my winners," another fan commented.

"Say what you want about Grace type, this girl genuinely feeling Luca," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans appreciated Luca and Grace's chemistry and hoped they won the show.

"Nah you see Grace and Luca yeah???? Yeah. I’m here for it," a user reacted.

"Omg I feel like watching love story grace and Luca love them together," a person commented.

"I just want to be in the villa with Luca and grace rn. THEY ARE MY WINNERS!" another fan wrote.

"I’m losing it at Elma and Scott going at each other with a wall between them while Luca and Grace stay unbothered just in their little world kissing," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Grace and Luca, mine as well hand them the win. A replicate of Molly and Tom(Barbie and Ken)," a person reacted.

"grace and luca are so cute im gonna cry i need them to win," another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars season 2: Luca gets emotional after hearing Scott's decision to leave the villa

While Sunday's episode showcased Luca opening up about his feelings to Grace, it also saw him lose his friend and co-star, Scott, who decided to leave the Love Island: All Stars villa. Before Scott made the announcement public, he pulled Luca aside for a private conversation and revealed his decision to leave.

Luca was caught off guard and asked Scott if he had thought about it. When Scott confirmed that he had reached that decision after much deliberation, Luca got emotional and asked why he chose to do something so drastic. The male islander explained that he could not "force connections," referring to his relationship with Tina.

Scott added that although he liked Tina, he did not feel there was anything more he could offer to her. Since he could not feel the spark, he thought it was in his best interest to leave instead of continuing a connection he was not invested in.

Luca listened silently, while Scott wished him the best on his Love Island: All Stars journey with Grace. Despite his explanation, Luca struggled to internalize the news and stated that he trusted him the most out of all the islanders in the villa. Soon after, the duo hugged and exchanged goodbyes.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

