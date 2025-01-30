"Who would've imagined" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca comforting Ekin-Su

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released a new episode on January 29, 2025. It showcased Ekin-Su's relationship with Curtis hitting a rough patch after "bombshell" (newcomer) Danielle chose him for a sleepover in the Hideaway. As Ekin-Su worried about the fate of her relationship, she sought Luca's advice on the matter. Luca comforted her and promised that Curtis would not betray her.

"It's not a nice situation you're in. I do feel for you. He'll be respectful. It's Curtis, you know? You can trust him. He's very open and honest," Luca said.

When Ekin-Su revealed she was falling for Curtis, Luca said Curtis was too. He firmly believed Curtis would never do anything to hurt Ekin-Su. He promised on his behalf, reassuring the female islander that Curtis would not give in and let a "bombshell" jeopardize his present connection inside the villa.

Luca then criticized the newcomer for having a sleepover with Curtis, despite knowing he was "closed off." He also told Ekin-Su that if Curtis formed a connection with the "bombshell" in one night, she should realize he was not right for her.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Luca and Ekin-Su's conversation. While many were surprised to see Ekin-Su come to Luca for advice, others praised their friendship.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Luca and Ekin-Su's conversation (Image via X/@jazzynova85)

"Who would've imagined this, LUCA of all people comforting Ekin-Su.. My guy has really underwent a maturity metamorphosis.. Luca is LOVE ISLAND ALL STARS 2 MVP," a fan wrote.

"Biggest emotional growth we’ve seen this series is Ekin and Luca’s friendship," another fan commented.

"I actually like Ekin’s and Luca’s friendship this season," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans were surprised to see Ekin-Su seek comfort from Luca.

"I never thought that Luca Bish would be the person the islanders would go to for advice," a user reacted.

"I haven’t seen Ekin talk to Luca like this before he was voted fan favourite," a person commented.

"Luca and Ekin give me big sis and lil bro," another fan wrote.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans appreciated Luca and Ekin-Su's friendship.

"i like ekin and luca’s friendship i’ve also noticed people from the same seasons tend to stick together, like grace and harriett too," one user posted.

"LUCA AND EKIN ARE AMAZING FRIENDS OMG," a person reacted.

"I am loving Luca as the calming voice of reason. I do wish he’d tell Ekin to stfu and stop attention seeking though," another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 - Ekin-Su says Curtis did not reassure her before leaving for the Hideaway

During their one-on-one conversation, Luca stated that the "bombshell" was wasting her time trying to pursue a connection with someone who was "closed off." Regardless, he hoped the newcomer, Danielle, would respectfully talk to Ekin-Su about it.

Ekin-Su then told Luca that she could open up to him and vice versa because they knew each other from their "old" selves. Upon hearing that, Luca jokingly remarked that it seemed like the "bombshell" would bring the "old" Ekin-Su out of her shell.

Before her conversation with Luca, Ekin-Su confided in Tina and Catherine. The Love Island: All Stars islander told her co-stars that she did not feel reassured by Curtis before he left for the Hideaway. She wondered why he told her he was "confused" before heading out.

"If I were to go in the Hideaway today and the bombshell picked me I would be very straight to the point and I wouldn't tell Curtis, 'I'm confused.' I would say, 'My love, you've got nothing to worry about. I got you. You're all for me. It's just one night away. I'm gonna put my boundaries with her' " Ekin-Su said.

Catherine urged the Love Island: All Stars cast member to talk to Curtis after he returned to the villa, assuring her that he would not lie. She and Tina comforted Ekin-Su, saying they would stand by her in case things went south.

The episode saw Ekin-Su and Curtis' relationship hit a rough patch after she discovered Curtis touched Danielle's hand and enjoyed his time with her. She wondered if he was as serious as she was about their relationship. Tensions peaked when Ekin-Su found Curtis talking to Danielle, even after she told him it bothered her.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

