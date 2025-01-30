"SLOW DOWN GIRL" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Elma and Sammy's connection

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a new episode on January 29, 2025. It saw Sammy Root, Love Island: UK season 10 winner, re-enter the villa as a "bombshell" (newcomer) alongside Danielle Sellers. Both "bombshells" were allowed to have a sleepover in the Hideaway with their chosen islanders upon arrival. While Danielle chose Curtis, Sammy selected Elma to interact with.

Elma, who recently ended things with Ronnie, was thrilled to meet a potential partner, despite not knowing who it was. She was convinced she would fancy whoever awaited her at the Hideaway

"I'm going on a date to the Hideaway. Ah!" she exclaimed.

23-year-old winner, Sammy won series 10 of the dating series alongside Jess Harding back in 2023. However, they called it quits shortly after filming ended. Sammy returned for another shot at love, hoping to find it in the South African villa.

Trending

He immediately clicked with his The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) co-star, Elma. They bantered and flirted upon seeing one another, while Elma expressed she was "glad" the "bombshell" was Sammy. Sammy also named their pair "Selma."

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Sammy and Elma's connection. While many were pleased with how well they suited one another, others disapproved of their chemistry.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Elma and Sammy's connection (Image via X/ @1uvsangel)

"why is elma and sammy already giving couple they’re kinda cute but SLOW DOWN GIRL NOT AGAIN," a fan wrote.

"Sammy seeing that 2x win in his future and Elma is his ticket there," another fan commented.

"sammy stayed with jess (and won) in his season because he knew she was the public’s fave and now he’s picked elma… another public fave…." a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Elma and Sammy being together, shedding light on their age gap and being suspicious of Sammy's intentions.

"Sammy 23 and Elma 32? Wrap this show up," a user reacted.

"Sammy about to play the public yet again with this Elma pairing just like he did with Jess," a person commented.

"Yeah I feel sorry for Elma. She’s waited so long for someone and it’s Sammy. Like of all people. L after L," another fan wrote.

In contrast, other Love Island: All Stars fans claimed that Elma and Sammy were compatible.

"Unpopular opinion but I LOVE Sammy & Elma. Might as well let them win now," one user posted.

"Sorry I love Elma and Sammy together already, they seem so well suited!!" a person reacted.

"wait why do i LOVE sammy and elma together ???" another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars: Sammy looks forward to interacting with all the female islanders

During a private conversation in the Hideaway, Sammy told Elma that people who knew him well knew that he fancied her. Elma was pleasantly surprised by his confession and wondered if he was telling the truth.

"No, that's not true," she said.

Sammy added that all his TOWIE co-stars knew he talked highly of Elma, who added that she was happy to have him in the villa. The Love Island: All Stars cast member confessed Sammy made her feel nervous. The pair then bantered and had a pillow fight before heading to bed.

The following morning the newcomers entered the villa with their partners to meet the rest of the islanders. When the female cast members asked Sammy if he enjoyed his time in the Hideaway, he answered in the affirmative, saying he was satisfied with the decision he had made. However, he also stated that he wanted to know the other women before deciding.

Later in the episode, Elma sat down with some of the other islanders and expressed concern over their age gap. While Sammy was 23, Elma was 32. Although she felt physically attracted to him, she could not overlook their age difference. Meanwhile, Ekin-Su advised the Love Island: All Stars islander not to bother about it.

Later in the episode, Sammy interacted with Tina, while Danielle chatted with Scott and Ron.

Love Island: All Stars is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback