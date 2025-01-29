"So confused" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca and Elma becoming the favorite islanders

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a new episode on January 28, 2025. The segment saw host Maya Jama arrive to conduct another elimination. However, before the eviction, she revealed that the public had voted Luca Bish and Elma Pazar as their favorite islanders. Luca and Elma were pleasantly surprised by the results of the public vote.

As soon as Maya announced Elma's name, she broke into tears, saying:

"I'm gonna cry."

Luca was equally shocked hearing his name as the "favorite boy." While the other islanders clapped and cheered for him, his partner, Grace, congratulated him with a kiss. When Maya asked how he felt about it, he said:

"Shook, yeah, shook."

Maya then revealed that Tina, Kaz, Nas, and Montel received the fewest votes from the viewers, putting them at risk of being "dumped" from the island immediately. However, deciding which three of the four lowest-scoring islanders to eliminate was the responsibility of the "favorite girl and favorite boy." After some thought, Luca and Elma sent Kaz, Nas, and Montel packing, saving Tina.

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the public's decision. While some were pleased to see Luca and Elma emerge as fan favorites, many disapproved of the outcome.

A 'Love Island: All Stars' fan reacts to the public vote (Image via X/@itsbeckasworld)

"I’m sorry but I’m still in shock Elma and Luca are fav boy and girl so confused," a fan wrote.

"ELMA AND LUCA ARE FAN FAVOURITES OH F**K MY LIFE F**K MY ACTUAL LIFE WHAT THE F**K WHYYYYYYYYY," another fan commented.

"the public kinda devoured voting elma and luca best girl and boy im actually shocked the uk is voting right for once," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans were dissatisfied with Luca and Elma becoming the public's favorites.

"ELMA VOTED FAVOURITE GIRL AND LUCA VOTED FAVOURITE BOY IN THE VILLA???????" a user reacted.

"Like yeah they made the right choice but insane work by the editors for getting luca and elma fanfav status through sympathy edits," a person commented.

"Elma and Luca favourite islanders?.. we are done as a nation or this s***s rigged.. Think about Elma's toxicity an Luca's true colours being shown yet people really voted for them of all people.. When they show their true colours again people better start believing it," another fan wrote.

"Elma favourite girl Luca favourite boy We really struggling this year aren’t we," one user posted.

Meanwhile, other Love Island: All Stars fans thought differently.

"Elma deserved to be fave girl, Ronnie has absolutely f***ed her about. Luca absolutely deserved fave boy too," a person reacted.

"I knew Luca would be fan favourite but I didn’t expect Elma to become a fan favourite as well," another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars' Luca and Elma deliberate on who to eliminate

After Maya detailed the process of elimination, Elma broke into tears, anxious about ending someone's journey on Love Island: All Stars. The host then asked the fan favorites to deliberate their decision privately.

"It's a hard decision. That's mad," Kaz remarked.

When Elma asked Luca if he had a plan in mind, he confessed he had "no clue" how to proceed.

While commenting on Nas' importance inside the villa, he stated that he was a "big part" of the show and added that everybody loved him irrespective of his journey with Catherine. However, they also noted that Nas did not have a connection with anyone apart from Catherine.

The duo then discussed Tina's presence in the show, saying she participated for the "right reasons" and was determined to find love.

"Tina will give it a proper go with Scott because it'll make her realize that what she's got with him is really good," Elma said.

At the same time, the Love Island: All Stars cast member hesitated to separate Kaz and Montel since they displayed strong chemistry. After much deliberation, the duo "dumped" Kaz, Nas, and Montel from the island. Meanwhile, Scott was grateful to Luca and Elma for saving his partner, Tina.

While speaking to the cameras, an emotional Elma shared how difficult it was to announce the decision since they were all friends. However, she hoped they understood her position and put it behind them.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback