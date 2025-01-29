"Queen behavior" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Catherine surviving elimination

Love Island: All Stars season 2 returned with a new episode on January 28, 2025. It featured a triple elimination that ended the journeys of couple Kaz and Montel, as well as Catherine's partner, Nas, on the dating show. Among the safe female islanders was Catherine, who survived the elimination despite not having a romantic connection with Nas or any other contestant.

Luca and Elma were voted the "favorite girl and favorite boy" by the viewers and then assigned the task of deciding which islanders would get "dumped" from the island. Host Maya Jama revealed that they had to choose three evictees from Kaz, Nas, Tina, and Montel, the ones with the fewest votes. After much deliberation, the duo saved Tina, sending the remaining home.

While Catherine's partner got evicted, Catherine evaded elimination by not landing in the bottom four. Previous episodes showcased her crying over Nas and confiding in Elma about feeling unwanted. Frustrated with Nas' "slow-burner" approach, Catherine eventually ended her relationship with him and agreed to be friends.

Since the show's premise was about finding love, Love Island: All Stars fans feared Catherine was vulnerable and at risk of getting eliminated since she was single after ending things with Nas. However, their worries were put to rest in the latest episode.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Catherine getting saved by public votes. While many were pleased to see her continue her journey, others wondered how long she could go on without a partner.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Catherine getting saved (Image via X/@alexr_241)

"Catherine suriving the vote without no man. Queen behaviour x," a fan wrote.

"CATHERINE IS SAFE!!! Good job UK," another fan commented.

"CATHERINE SURVIVED suck that haters," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans were pleased to see Catherine get the opportunity to stay in the villa and explore other connections.

"Catherine didn’t get dumped. I can keep watching this season," a user reacted.

"Most Gorgeous Islander this season is safe Congratulations Catherine!! You fight another day!!" a person reacted.

"Thanks God , My Catherine is Safe. Bring in a Man that matches her energy please," another fan wrote.

"catherine safe and thats all i care about, they will continue to get my views," one user posted.

Meanwhile, other Love Island: All Stars fans worried about Catherine's future inside the villa.

"Catherine's fans are celebrating dumping of Nas and Montel but they're forgetting that she's now single in that villa. She's next to go," a person reacted.

"No one even remembers this girl how’s she a bombshell and this is sad bc now Catherine gonna get dumped bc no one wants her," another commented.

Catherine's Love Island: All Stars journey so far

Catherine was among the original cast members who arrived in the first episode of Love Island: All Stars. She was then paired with Nas based on the public's choices. Unlike a few, Catherine was pleased with her pairing and looked forward to exploring her connection with Nas. Despite starting slow, Catherine gave Nas time to open up, determined to make their relationship work.

However, Catherine faced disappointment sooner than expected. Her patience started to dwindle, waiting for Nas to be affectionate toward her. While she watched the other islanders deepening their connections, Catherine still longed for Nas' attention. During a conversation with Elma, she confessed that she expected Nas to hold her hand and hug her.

Catherine's worries escalated when she and Nas were voted as one of the "least compatible" couples, alongside Ronnie and Elma, and Olivia and Marcel. Although she survived the elimination, the public's opinion weighed in on her mind. During a private conversation, Luca assured Catherine it was not her fault that Nas gave her "nothing."

Although Luca liked Nas as a person, he wanted him to take accountability for his lack of affection. Ultimately, Catherine broke up with Nas, citing their incompatibility as the main reason. She claimed they were better off as friends.

Catherine then tried to form a connection with newcomer, Montel, but in vain. Despite having flirtatious conversations, she failed to sway his decision. Montel coupled up with Kaz, leaving Catherine single in the villa.

While Nas' elimination left Catherine in a difficult spot, the latest episode ended with a teaser that showcased two new "bombshells" Sammy and Danielle entering the villa, hinting at new drama.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream in ITVX.

