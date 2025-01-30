"Lil game player" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Curtis telling Danielle he doesn't "really know" Ekin-Su

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a new episode on January 29, 2025. It saw the latest "bombshells" (newcomers) Danielle and Sammy stir relationship dynamics after entering the villa. Danielle chose Ekin-Su's partner, Curtis, for a sleepover in the Hideaway, irking Ekin-Su. Although Curtis claimed to be "closed off" with Ekin-Su, he later told Danielle that he did not "really know" her.

While Danielle contemplated her chances with Curtis, he said:

"I'm saying I'm closed off because I focus on one person but truthfully, I don't really know the girl."

As the pair lay in bed, Curtis told Danielle that she was "very easy" to be around and added that he would be lying if he said he was not enjoying the sleepover with her. Meanwhile, Danielle emphasized the "beauty of being single" and the thrill of falling in love again. Curtis echoed her sentiments, stating that as singles they could "enjoy the process."

Ekin-Su and Curtis' relationship hit a rough patch after she discovered Curtis touched Danielle's hand in the Hideaway. Although Curtis assured her she had nothing to worry about, Ekin-Su remained unconvinced.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Curtis saying he did not know Ekin-Su after telling everyone he was "closed off." While many criticized him, others claimed Ekin-Su's worries were justified.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Curtis' comment about Ekin-Su (Image via X/@lauraslove)

"Did Curtis just say “truthfully I don’t know the girl” no sorry get him out now lil game player," a fan wrote.

"Despite how Ekin is going about things, Curtis mentioning he doesn’t know the girl is next level Dog behaviour. Calculated s**t bag, he’s making Ekin look mad," another fan commented.

"Curtis has gone off the rails. He doesn’t even know Ekin apparently. Gone fully off script," a netizen tweeted.

While some fans called out Curtis for saying he did not know Ekin-Su, others claimed he would face backlash once the comment came to light.

"did he say he doesn’t really know the girl…about ekin?! oh curtis is playing with fire?!" a user reacted.

"Quite concerning how Curtis was closed off at the start of the episode and has now done a complete 360 and doesn’t know Ekin," a person commented.

"‘i don’t really know the girl’ MOVIE NIGHT IS GOING TO FINISHHHHH CURTIS," another fan wrote.

"Curtis literally said I don’t even know that girl so is Ekin-Su really overreacting???" one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Curtis count your days… “I say I’m closed off cuz I’m a one woman guy but truthfully I don’t even know the girl” " a person reacted.

"Curtis was saying that “he doesn’t know the girl” and people are saying he did nothing wrong what the heck," another commented.

"I want to be reassured" — Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su worries about her relationship with Curtis

When Elma told Ekin-Su that she saw Curtis touch Danielle's hand in bed, it irked Ekin-Su, making her want to know what happened between them. Although she acknowledged that Curtis was a "very friendly" person, she wondered if he was being friendly or "flirty" with the "bombshell."

Another segment of the Love Island: All Star episode saw Danielle pull Ekin-Su aside for a private conversation. When she asked if Ekin-Su felt uncomfortable with the situation, Ekin-Su admitted that she did. However, she added that she was familiar with the experience since she also appeared as a "bombshell" in her season.

When Ekin-Su asked Danielle if she felt Curtis tried to flirt with her, Danielle assured her that Curtis was "very respectful" throughout their stay in the Hideaway. The information comforted Ekin-Su to a certain extent.

However, while speaking to the cameras, the Love Island: All Stars newcomer stated that Ekin-Su knew better than anyone how it felt to be a "bombshell" and hoped for the "best woman" to win.

Later in the episode, Ekin-Su told Curtis about what Elma said. The male islander assured Ekin-Su not to worry since his eyes were set on their connection, but she remained unconvinced.

"I want to be reassured. It's the time to give it to me now. I want it," she said.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Curtis said he would have another conversation with Danielle, leading Ekin-Su to wonder if he was actually "closed off." The Love Island: All Stars episode ended with Ekin-Su breaking into tears upon seeing Curtis chat with the newcomer, saying he might have done the "wrong thing" by confining himself to one woman.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream exclusively on ITVX.

