"So sweet" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ronnie's speech for Harriett at the recoupling ceremony

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 19 on January 31, 2025. It saw the cast members participate in a recoupling ceremony where the male islanders were given the opportunity to choose the woman each wanted to pair with. Ronnie coupled up with Harriett, making her cry with his emotional speech.

"I feel like the person I'm becoming is the person I've always wanted to be and that's all because of you," Ronnie said.

He was grateful to her for showing him what a relationship was meant to feel like. Ronnie added that he wanted to show her what he could offer, hoping to compensate her for everything she could not receive during their previous appearance on Love Island. The islanders cheered and clapped after Ronnie announced that the woman he wanted to be with was Harriett.

Harriett and Ronnie first appeared on season 11 of Love Island UK, leaving the show together despite facing multiple hurdles. However, their relationship failed to last and they eventually parted ways. Their romance rekindled after Harriett entered the All Stars' villa as a "bombshell" (newcomer), taking Ronnie by surprise.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Ronnie's recoupling ceremony speech. While many praised his effort and emotional confession, some remained skeptical about his dedication.

"Oh stop Ronnie’s speech for Harriet is acc so sweet. wth man," a fan wrote.

"Ronnie’s speech was beautiful can really see he loves Harriett hope you learnt Ronnie she’s a diamond," another fan commented.

"Currently crying because of Ronnie’s speech," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans were impressed by Ronnie's speech during the recoupling ceremony.

"Ronnie why tf is your speech making me tear up. MAN WHAT THE F**K," a user reacted.

"No ‘the girl I’d like to couple with is’ it was straight ‘the girl I want to be with’ RONNIE MAN," a person commented.

"Ronnie boi what a speech my ship has sailed well deserved Harriet AceCouple," another fan wrote.

"Ronnie changing the line from "the girl i want to COUPLE up with" to "the girl i want to BE with" was EVERYTHING," one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Island: All Stars fans wondered if Ronnie's words were genuine.

"If anyone falls for Ronnies speech girls if a man wants to be with you HE WILL a tv show or not wont determine that," a person reacted.

"I get that y’all find Ronnie’s speech cute and all but this man was playing 2 sides with her last season and also cheated post show Idk why little things gag y’all fr," another netizen commented.

What else happened at the recoupling ceremony in Love Island: All Stars episode 19?

Ronnie admitted that Harriett never received the speech she deserved the last time they were in the Love Island: All Stars villa. The male islander added that he felt indescribable emotions when she returned to the show and rekindled their romance. He thanked Harriett for making him the man he always wanted to be, hoping to offer the same to her.

"The girl I want to be with is Harriett," he said.

Before Ronnie announced his decision, the villa's latest "bombshell" Omar coupled up with Catherine, complimenting her overall personality. Next was Luca, who reunited with his initial partner Grace, crediting her for changing his Love Island: All Stars journey. He thanked her for not only supporting him but also for understanding him.

Like Luca, Casey recoupled with his partner, Gabby, claiming that their connection and feelings for each other were only getting stronger. Next came Sammy, who coupled up with Elma, looking forward to their journey ahead.

The Love Island: All Stars episode ended on a cliffhanger as Curtis, Scott, and Ron's decisions were not revealed, leaving Ekin-Su, Tina, and Danielle left to be picked.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

