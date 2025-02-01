"WE REALLY WON" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Omar and Catherine's pairing

Love Island: All Stars season 2 returned with a new episode on January 31, 2025. It saw the villa's latest "bombshell" (newcomer) Omar go on dates with Grace and Catherine. He enjoyed his time with both but coupled up with Catherine during the recoupling ceremony, saying that he appreciated her personality and the qualities she displayed.

While Grace was already paired with Luca, Catherine was single in the villa after her last partner, Nas, was eliminated from the reality series. As a result, she looked forward to her date, hoping to spark a connection with the newcomer.

"I'm going on a date. Quite exciting," Catherine said.

She was pleasantly surprised to see Omar waiting for her by a pond with their date arrangement. The pair hit it off immediately and bantered throughout their conversation while discussing the villa's current scenario. Later in the episode, when it was time for Omar to pick his partner, he went with Catherine but mentioned he was open to interacting with the other women.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Catherine and Omar's pairing. While many were overjoyed to see Catherine in a couple, others hoped they stayed together until the end.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Omar choosing Catherine (Image via X/@sanaravishing)

"OMAR PICKING CATHERINE?? WE REALLY WON," a fan wrote.

"Catherine & Omar? I can get behind thissss," another fan commented.

"I can get behind Catherine and Omar because it’ll keep Catherine on the show longer. Simple as that," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans appreciated Catherine and Omar's chemistry.

"Catherine and Omar got good chemistry. It’s them already talking about kids for me," a user reacted.

"naaah i need Omar and Catherine IN LOVE , AND TOGETHER WITH A HAPPILY EVER AFTEEER STORY," a person commented.

"Chaiii Catherine and Omar are making me shy!" another fan wrote.

"I love the way Omar looks at Catherine, I’m even feeling giddy myself," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Omar & Catherine what's the ship name cos I'm on board," a person reacted.

"INJECT IT!!! OMAR AND CATHERINE FOR THE WIN!" another netizen commented.

"Three boys, one girl" — Love Island: All Stars' Omar shares how many children he wants

Catherine was pleasantly surprised to see Omar waiting for her by a pond. She continued to smile, stating that she felt shy. The pair enjoyed a meal while discussing the villa's status.

Catherine detailed her journey so far, recalling her "slow-burn" relationship with Nas, and added that she wanted to be with someone who actively pursued her.

When the Love Island: All Stars newcomer asked if she was single, Catherine answered in the affirmative, admitting that she had been "patiently waiting." While speaking about his type, Omar mentioned that he wanted someone who would understand him and his "big character" personality so he would not have to suppress his energy.

The Love Island: All Stars pair then discussed star signs, hoping to get to know more about one another. When Omar mentioned that he used to work as a P.E. teacher for children, Catherine asked if he wanted kids in the future. The "bombshell" stated he wanted to become a father, revealing the number of children he wished to have.

"Four. So, three boys, one girl," he said.

Catherine was impressed by how easily they could discuss children and family dynamics. Upon hearing that, Omar confessed he had his eyes on her from the start and hoped they could continue their journey inside the villa.

During the recoupling ceremony later in the episode, Omar chose Catherine as his partner, while Luca reunited with his partner, Grace.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

