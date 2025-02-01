"Get that soap opera BAFTA!!!" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ekin-Su throwing her drink at Curtis

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 19 on January 31, 2025. The segment showcased Curtis pulling Ekin-Su aside for a chat, hoping to clear the air about the drama surrounding his current partner, Danielle. However, the conversation quickly went south, ending in Ekin-Su throwing her drink at Curtis and storming off, saying:

"Done. Dusted. You don't exist. Gone for me."

Ekin-Su and Curtis' connection was stirred after Danielle entered the villa as a "bombshell" (newcomer) and chose to have a sleepover with Curtis at the Hideaway. While Curtis enjoyed his time with Danielle, Ekin-Su felt vulnerable, wondering if he would remain loyal to her. Curtis eventually showed interest in getting to know Danielle, upsetting Ekin-Su who thought they were "closed off."

In Friday's episode, Curtis apologized to Ekin-Su for lying to her by saying they were "closed off." When Ekin-Su criticized him for being disloyal and misleading, Curtis dismissed her allegation, saying he could not predict the future and felt confused. The stance irked the female islander who threw her drink at him and walked away.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Ekin-Su's outburst. While many commented on the intensity of the scene, some criticized her for throwing her drink.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Ekin-Su's outburst (Image via X/@superTV247)

"NOT THE DRINK Ekin-Su they can never make me hate you. Get that soap opera BAFTA!!!" a fan wrote.

"EKIN-SU THROWING HER DRINK AT CURTIS AND SHOUTING F**K U IS TV GOLD," another fan commented.

"Ekin-Su throwing a drink at Curtis was not needed," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans commented on how dramatic the scene between Ekin-Su and Curtis was.

"Ekin Su going full telenovela and chucking a drink over Curtis INJECT IT," a user reacted.

"Throwing a drink.. classic reality tv move. well done ekin," a person commented.

"I’m crying how Ekin-Su just threw her drink at Curtis like its a movie," another fan wrote.

"Nah throwing the drink was nasssstty Ekin I’m here for it," one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Ekin-Su's actions.

"Ekin just wants a moment, soundbite, viral clip! And throwing the drink at Curtis is assault full stop!" a person reacted.

"How is Ekin 30 years old and throwing her drink like a toddler?" another netizen commented.

"Said that too early" — Love Island: All Stars' Curtis apologizes to Ekin-Su for saying they were closed off

Soon after Danielle coupled up with Curtis, he pulled Ekin-Su aside for a private conversation, hoping to address their unresolved issue. The Love Island: All Stars participant admitted he had not been "1000% honest" with her. Curtis acknowledged that he fancied Ekin-Su and added that he had not expected someone to come in and "confuse the situation."

It made Curtis realize he should not have announced he was "closed off" with Ekin-Su. He apologized to the female Love Island: All Stars cast member for lying to her about his genuine feelings.

"I felt like I said that too early," he said.

Ekin-Su refused to reason with him, saying it was "too f**king late" for apologies and explanations. She criticized him for misleading her while she claimed that she was loyal and not "swayed" by anyone else. She cut all ties with Curtis and wished him well on his journey with Danielle.

Ekin-Su claimed that she felt "played" and "mugged off," calling out Curtis for lying to her. When she demeaned him for leading her on, Curtis dismissed her accusation by saying he had never led her on besides one time. Tensions reached a boiling point when Ekin-Su threw her drink in Curtis' direction and stormed off.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 airs every day, except Saturdays, on ITV.

