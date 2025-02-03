"You caused this" — Love Island: All Stars fans divided by Elma asking Scott to "go home"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 returned with a new episode on February 2, 2025. It featured Scott telling his partner, Tina, that he could not force a romantic connection with her or give her what she deserved from a relationship. As soon as Elma heard about the pair's conversation, she confronted Scott, suggesting that he leave the show instead of continuing half-heartedly.

"I don't understand what is missing from Tina. I don't understand what was missing from India either. Like, if you're not happy Scott then go home, babe because you could've done all of this at home," Elma said.

Elma believed Scott's treatment of his Love Island: All Stars partners was "unfair" and claimed it would be better if he went home. Upon hearing that, Scott defended himself by saying it would be unwise to force a relationship he was not committed to and added that he would leave the villa the following day. While the islanders defended Scott's stance, Elma blamed him for misleading Tina.

Trending

Later, Scott ended things with Tina and informed everyone about his decision to leave the island. He explained that he did not feel a "spark" and thought it would be best if he left. The cast members were moved to tears and bid Scott an emotional farewell.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Elma's conversation with Scott. While many held her accountable for influencing Scott's decision, some praised her for speaking the truth.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Elma's conversation with Scott (Image via X/@5ammytt)

"Naaaah sorry Elma you got no right to be shedding tears over Scott leaving You caused this," a fan wrote.

"nah Elma’s right, Scott’s had looong enough and Tina’s just said she’s given him lots of chances he has led her on and nothing seems to be good enough for him. Get gone," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans praised Elma for being upfront with Scott.

"Sorry but Elma’s a real b**ch. She doesn’t mince her words and she’s making sure Scott knows that his indecision has broken many hearts," a user reacted.

"I love Elma ultimate girls girl!! I agree with her tbh! Scott shouldn’t be there if he can’t find a connection," a person reacted.

"Respectfully, Elma is correct he shouldn’t of been kissing and cuddling her that is leading her on," another fan wrote.

In contrast, other Love Island: All Stars fans blamed Elma for Scott's decision.

"Elma has been one of my favourites from the beginning, but the way she basically bullied Scott tonight was uncalled for. What does she want? Him to continue stringing Tina along for 2 more weeks?" one user posted.

"Why is Elma shocked and gasping like that thinking Scott is leaving. You basically started packing his bag last night trying to force him to leave lollll," a person reacted.

"NO WAY ELMA IS CRYING CAUSE SCOTT IS LEAVING. You literally emotionally manipulated him to leave. Elma is the worst," another netizen commented.

"I know I've just been honest and truthful" — Love Island: All Stars' Scott reflects on his journey in the villa

During a conversation with Luca, Elma confessed she regretted sending Kaz home to save Tina so Scott could continue exploring his connection with her. The Love Island: All Stars cast member then criticized Scott's behavior, saying he showed a similar lack of interest in his previous relationship in the villa with India. Elma asserted that his demeanor "annoyed" her.

When she expressed her feelings to Scott, he explained that he did not feel the "extra bit" whenever he spent time with Tina. He stated it would be "insanity" to continue his relationship with Tina hoping for a "fairytale experience." As a result, Scott decided it was better to "pull the plug" without misleading anyone further.

While Scott was disappointed to see Elma's lack of faith in him, Elma criticized him for making her feel blindsided. Regardless, the male islander apologized to Elma for stirring the villa's dynamics.

Soon after, the Love Island: All Stars cast member announced his decision to leave, upsetting his co-stars. Scott clarified that he did not hold anyone responsible for how he felt nor hated anyone and confirmed it was his "thing."

"I didn't wanna be the guy to upset anyone in here. Imma keep my head held high because I know I've just been honest and truthful," he said in a confessional.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream to on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback