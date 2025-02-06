"Boss queen"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Grace confronting Luca about kissing Samie

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 23 this week on February 5, 2025, on ITV. The segment saw the aftermath of the 'Spin the Bottle' game, during which Luca Bish and Grace Jackson clashed, after the male islander kissed bombshell Samie Elishi, especially after he told Grace he wouldn't.

Luca approached Grace to apologize to her, and said it was "not fair" for him not to do what he said he would. The islander questioned Luca about asking her what to do and then went back on his words.

Fans of the reality show commented on Grace and Luca's conversation online and praised the female islander for standing her ground.

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Grace and Luca's argument (Image via X/ @ninaa0893)

"I demand a revote for favourite girl so grace can take the crown for handling this like the boss queen she is," one person wrote on X.

"y’all can NEVER make me hate Grace. she fully knows her worth and won’t ever let a man walk all over her. she explained herself so well and was 100% right with her anger. luca knew what would hurt her and did it. that walk off was NASTY," a fan commented.

"Grace didn’t make Luca do anything he can think for himself he kissed sammi because he wanted to then regretted it because he actually did regret it? Do you all just think he can’t think for himself???" a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars criticized Grace.

"This girl is so calculated isn’t it funny how she only starts crying when Luca comes over there. Samie saying she feels bad for them and Grace is below them slagging her off. Samie is 10000% a better girl than Grace is and always will be," a person wrote.

"And this is why I said Luca & Grace don’t match… she speaks to him like she’s his mother," a fan commented.

"I like Grace but her and Luca aren't closed off so I don't understand why Luca completely shut Sammie off without even getting to know her like what if they had a better connection," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"People saying they want Grace gone are so weird, she and Luca has had a very good chemistry," a person wrote.

"I feel bad for Samie she’s done nothing wrong and Luca is acting like he’s afraid of her and Grace is acting like she’s splitting up her marriage," a fan commented.

"Don't ask me a question"— Grace and Luca speak about the latter kissing Samie during Spin the Bottle in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 23, Luca apologized to Grace for kissing Samie and not doing what he said he would. He told her it was unfair that he did something different from what he said he would do.

Grace asked why Luca asked for her opinion and said she didn't want him to. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star acknowledged that he was trying to be respectful and recalled Luca asking her who he should kiss in the game.

"The first question you get you go around and kiss Samie. I don't get why the f*ck you did any of that and if that's who you wanted to kiss, then go f*cking do it," she said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 contestant told him to do what he wanted to and not ask her beforehand to be on the "same team" as her. Grace told him to do what he wanted and recalled Luca asking her for the rest of the game if she was okay. Luca told her he wanted to make sure she was fine, and Grace said he knew that was going to upset her.

"Don't ask me a question and then go against what we said," Grace added.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 contestant stated Samie was finding "any little leeway" to come between them, and Luca said he was going to speak to the bombshell in a minute. Grace asked him to speak to her and walked away from the conversation.

Fans commented on the pair's conversation online and were divided by how Grace handled the situation.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are available to stream on ITVX.

