"A real one" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Sammy advising Luca not to sabotage his connection with Grace

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 23 on February 4, 2025. It saw "bombshell" (newcomers) Samie and Chuggs enter the villa and stir relationship dynamics. Luca, particularly, landed in a difficult spot, after confessing Samie was his "type on paper." However, Sammy advised him not to jeopardize his relationship with his partner, Grace, by listening to male islanders' encouragement.

"Be careful what them boys are telling you. You've got something good and you know how easy things get twisted... It's dangerous, bro," Sammy said.

Samie revealed she knew Luca before the show and added that he once DMed her. The male cast members immediately saw the spark between them and teased Luca about the same. As much as Luca tried to deny feeling attracted to Samie, he could not hide that Samie was among the few "bombshells" he had taken an interest in.

During a private conversation, Casey and Ronnie teased Luca into admitting Samie was a "good-looking" "nice girl." While Casey claimed Luca was Samie's "type," Ronnie told the female "bombshell" that he knew Luca was her number one. Casey encouraged Luca to be "more open" about the situation and not shy away from getting to know Samie.

Curtis also expressed a similar sentiment, complicating Luca's position. However, Sammy was the sole islander warning him and telling him not to let the men's encouragement sway his decision. Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to praise Sammy's advice.

"Sammy a real one for not egging Luca on like the rest of the boys," a fan wrote.

"Good on Sammy for telling Luca to be careful listening to the boys," another fan commented.

"I was so pleased at Sammy being the voice of reason telling Luca not to listen to the boys cos he's got something good with Grace," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans were surprised to see Sammy emerge as the only person to advise Luca to prioritize his relationship with Grace.

"How is Sammy the only guy warning Luca not to mess things up with Grace?? SAMMY???" a user reacted.

"can’t believe sammy is the one to speak some sense to luca," a person commented.

"sammy being the only one to tell luca to be loyal to grace, his season 10 self would be shocked," another fan wrote.

"Sammy being the one warning Luca not to mess things up with Grace is like a plot twist no one saw coming. When Sammy is the voice of reason, you know it's serious," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Sammy being the voice of reason speaking facts to Luca?????" a person reacted.

"Well done Sammy for being the only lad to remind Luca to ‘be careful as he has something good,' " another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars: Casey claims Luca will regret not exploring his connection with Samie

While speaking to the cameras, Casey stated that since Luca fancied Samie before the show he would "regret" it if he did not utilize the time in the villa to get to know her better. The Love Island: All Stars cast member believed Luca would be left with the "what if" feeling if he constrained himself to Grace.

In another segment of the Love Island: All Stars episode, Grace told Luca that if he handled the situation correctly there would not be the need for him to feel pressured.

Soon after Luca stepped away from the conversation, Sammy asked Grace if she had spoken to Samie or vice versa. Grace revealed the "bombshell" had not approached her for any type of conversation. She added that she would not pull Samie aside for a conversation only because she talked to Luca, but would do it if she recoupled with him or stole him from her.

Although Grace knew Luca was stressed, she feared it was not because of their relationship. Meanwhile, Sammy said Luca might be worried about making the right decision, assuring Grace that Luca knew he had "something good" going on with her.

Tensions reached a boiling point later in the episode after Luca kissed Samie during a game of Spin the Bottle.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

