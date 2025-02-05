"I fancy you" — Love Island: All Stars bombshell Samie expresses her interest in Luca

Love Island: All Stars aired a new episode on February 4, featuring two new bombshells, Chuggs and Samie, entering the villa. Their arrival came shortly after Ron’s exit, leading to new conversations and interactions among the Islanders.

Samie’s entrance led to a discussion with Luca, where she mentioned their past interactions outside the villa. During their conversation, she told him,

"I fancy you, I think you’re good looking."

Luca’s response sparked discussion among the Islanders. Meanwhile, Chuggs met the girls in the Secret Garden before joining the main villa, where he talked with Danielle and Tina about relationships.

The episode also featured a spin-the-bottle game, with Love Island: All Stars contestants taking on truth-or-dare challenges.

Trending

New bombshells arrive in Love Island: All Stars villa

As the girls received a text instructing them to head to the Secret Garden, they found Chuggs waiting with champagne in Love Island: All Stars. He introduced himself, saying,

“I don’t feel nervous, I’m excited to get to know you.”

When asked about his type, he responded,

“Physical attraction is a big thing, you’re all gorgeous, but I’m trying to get to know someone on a deeper level.”

He also mentioned that he wanted a relationship like his parents'. While the girls spoke with Chuggs, the boys tried to guess who they were meeting. Their discussion was cut short when Samie arrived at the villa. She greeted everyone, and Curtis reacted by saying they "did not expect someone else to walk in."

Some of the boys noticed Luca’s response to her arrival, and later, Casey brought it up, asking if he was acting "weird about Samie" and who he thought her type might be. Luca admitted feeling the "panic button" and said that while he found her attractive, his connection with Grace was strong, and he "wouldn’t probably get that with her."

Later, Samie and Luca discussed their past conversations, including messages they had exchanged before the show. Samie expressed interest in Luca, he hesitated, prompting Samie to ask if he was "scared of the word fancy." Meanwhile, Elma shared details of their previous messages with Grace, which added another element to the situation.

Chuggs spent time getting to know Danielle and Tina on Love Island: All Stars. Danielle shared that she values family and would immediately agree to meet her partner's family if they invited her after dating for three weeks.

Chuggs responded that it was "music to his ears" since he enjoyed meeting people's parents. Later, Tina described her ideal partner, saying she was "quite independent" and wanted someone who would respect that while also showing her affection.

Chuggs agreed, saying,

"To be fair, that lines up with what I’d say. I’m very content in my own company, and I want to find someone to share the little things with."

Casey’s conversation with Ronnie and spin the bottle game

Casey spoke to Ronnie about his conversation with Chuggs, mentioning that Harriett had said she was "very open" to getting to know others. Ronnie acknowledged their open status but admitted that hearing it repeatedly could be difficult. When Harriett joined the discussion, she stated that while she leaned toward Ronnie, she had not met anyone she fancied yet.

Later, during a game of spin the bottle in Love Island: All Stars, Luca was dared to kiss someone outside of his couple. Before acting, he asked Grace, "Who would you want me to kiss?" She responded by choosing Catherine.

Watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars airing daily at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback