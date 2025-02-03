Love Island star Steve-O is facing allegations regarding his time in the villa in 2006, following claims made by his former co-star, the late Paul Danan. In a podcast episode released on February 2, 2025, Danan alleged that Steve-O smuggled drugs into the villa by swallowing them before entering. He further claimed that they later used an apple as a makeshift bong inside the villa.

The claims were made on the Outlet Ten Discussions Podcast, which was released shortly before Danan’s passing. The episode discussed various events from his time on the show, including his experience with Steve-O.

Danan claimed that contestants were not searched before entering the villa, which allowed Steve-O to bring in drugs undetected. He also added that Steve-O’s exit from the show was linked to this incident.

Steve-O was a contestant in the 2006 celebrity edition of Love Island, filmed in Fiji. He left the show after a short time with ITV, at the time stating that he had become emotional and was affecting other contestants.

Trending

Love Island star Paul Danan’s allegations about Steve-O

Paul Danan, who participated in Love Island 2005 and returned for the 2006 celebrity edition, discussed Steve-O’s actions in the Outlet Ten Discussions Podcast.

He claimed that producers did not conduct searches on contestants before they entered the villa, which allowed Steve-O to smuggle drugs by swallowing them.

"They got Steve-O from Jackass, and he basically swallowed a load of f**king whatever, and he was like s**tting it out!" Danan said.

Danan alleged that once inside, Steve-O retrieved the substances and later used an apple as a smoking device. He recalled that while he and Steve-O were using it, they were called to the Beach Hut. He suggested that the producers became aware of their actions and decided Steve-O had to leave.

At the time of his exit, ITV released a statement explaining that Steve-O had become emotional and was upsetting other contestants. The network stated that they had mutually agreed with him to leave. The statement did not mention any drug-related incidents.

ITV’s official statement at the time read:

"Steve-O became very emotional last night and again this morning, and was upsetting some of the other celebrities. We therefore agreed with him that he should go home."

Danan’s podcast remarks are the first public claims connecting Steve-O’s departure to drug-related activities in the villa. Since the podcast’s release, ITV has not commented on these allegations. Steve-O has also not responded publicly.

Steve-O’s activities after his time on Love Island

Steve-O participated in the 2006 celebrity edition of Love Island, which featured well-known personalities. His stay on the show was brief, with ITV confirming his departure after a few days.

"He has been great entertainment since he arrived on Monday, and we thank him for his contribution."

In the years following his appearance on the show Love Island, Steve-O gained further recognition for his stunts and comedy. He later dated Stacey Solomon, whom he met in 2015 on The Jump.

Steve-O and Stacey’s relationship did not continue, with an insider telling The Sun at the time:

"Stacey found it hard being away from Steve-O, so they decided to put their relationship on hold."

Love Island: All Stars episodes air every day except Saturdays on ITV2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback