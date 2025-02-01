Love Island: All Stars' Scott Thomas exits villa after romance with Tina Stinnes falls apart - Reports

The latest episode of Love Island: All Stars aired on January 31, 2025, but did not yet show Scott Thomas’ exit from the villa. However, sources from The Sun confirmed that Scott left the show after struggling to find a connection. The Love Island season 2 contestant, one of the original cast members in the spin-off, had been paired with Tina Stinnes but grew unsure about their relationship.

A source told the publication:

"Since it first came to light that Scott wasn’t feeling it with Tina on Vegas night, he’s struggled to feel free within the situation and push past his doubts.”

Scott’s doubts seemingly increased after a recent recoupling, and he decided that leaving was the best choice for both him and Tina. His departure was unexpected for many of the islanders, as he had built strong friendships during his time in the villa.

Although the exit has not yet aired, viewers can expect to see Scott’s decision play out in an upcoming episode. The villa dynamics will shift with his absence, as Tina and the remaining contestants adjust to this change.

Scott’s decision to leave the Love Island: All Stars villa reportedly comes after recent recoupling

According to the same publication, Scott’s doubts about his connection with Tina Stinnes had been growing over recent days. While they had coupled up at the fire pit, he reportedly struggled to push past his concerns and felt that continuing in the villa would not be fair to Tina or himself.

The source also revealed that Scott took time to reflect and sought advice from the Love Island welfare team before making his final decision.

“He knows this is a big opportunity for her in love and life and would never want to ruin that. After taking some time out, Scott decided the best thing he could do for himself was to remove himself from the situation,” the source said.

Scott’s Love Island journey

Scott, 36, became a well-known face in the Love Island universe before joining the All Stars series. He first appeared in season 2, where he coupled up with Kady McDermott. The two continued dating after the show but eventually broke up. Over the years, Scott focused on personal growth and his career, running a Manchester-based marketing firm, The Social PR.

Before joining Love Island: All Stars, Scott had reportedly declined multiple offers to return to the show. However, he eventually decided that the timing was right and saw the spin-off as an opportunity to revisit his journey in a new way.

In January 27 episode of Love Island: All Stars, Scott told Tina:

“I love spending time with you, we vibe, but I wanted to say to you tonight that I’m worried I’m not fully in the same place you’re at.”

His decision to leave comes after a confrontation with Luca, who questioned his level of interest in Tina. The tension between the two had already been a topic of discussion among the islanders.

Fans can watch Love Island: All Stars episodes airing daily on ITV2, except Saturdays, and is available to stream on ITVX.

