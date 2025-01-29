"You pretty much cheated on me" — Harriett confronts Ronnie at the Love Island: All Stars beach party

Love Island: All Stars aired its latest episode on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. One of the key moments took place at an exclusive All Stars beach party when Harriett and Ronnie addressed their past relationship.

During the party, Harriett pulled Ronnie aside for a conversation.

“I feel like we haven't actually spoken about the reason we finished on the outside. Everyone’s asking me, I need to speak about it with you… you pretty much cheated on me,” she told him.

The two went back and forth about their history, with Ronnie attempting to prove that he had changed, and the conversation ended with both accepting their mistakes. Meanwhile, the night took a turn when host Maya Jama arrived with an announcement that put four Islanders at risk.

Trending

Earlier in the episode, Gabby and Casey had enjoyed a private night in the Hideaway Retreat after being chosen by their fellow Islanders. Later, the rest of the group faced an elimination twist. The public had voted for their favorites, and two Islanders were given the power to decide who stayed and who left.

Gabby and Casey spent a hideaway night in Love Island: All Stars

This episode of Love Island: All Stars began with a text for the Islanders, revealing that the Hideaway Retreat was open for the first time this season. The message read:

“Islanders, tonight the Hideaway Retreat is open. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night together #DND #AloneAtLast.”

After discussing their options, the Islanders selected Gabby and Casey. As they prepared for the night, Casey told the boys, that his "nerves are kicking in!” while Gabby shared her excitement with the girls.

The couple arrived at the Hideaway to a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. As they settled in, Gabby said,

“I wish you had your speedos on, that’s when you’re at your best self!”

The next morning, Casey told Nas and Curtis,

“Not to blow my own trumpet but best night of my whole entire Love Island career!”

Back in the Love Island: All Stars Villa, the rest of the Islanders received another text. This time, Curtis read out a message inviting them to an exclusive All Stars beach party. The group got dressed up and headed to the Vibe Club, where a DJ played music as they celebrated together.

Maya’s announcement shook up the party

During the beach party in Love Island: All Stars, Harriett decided to have a conversation with Ronnie to clear the air about their past. She brought up the reason their relationship had ended on the outside, explaining that people had been asking her about it.

She also confronted Ronnie about being unfaithful. The two discussed the mistakes they had made, with Ronnie trying to convince her that he had changed.

While they spoke, the party took a turn when Maya Jama arrived. She gathered the Islanders and asked them to line up. She then announced that the public had been voting for their favorite girl and favorite boy.

“Sorry to crash the party…can you all line up in front of me please?” she said.

Maya went on to reveal the Islanders who had received the fewest votes, putting them at risk of elimination. In a new twist, the fan favorites, Luca and Elma, were given the responsibility of deciding which Islander would stay, while the other three would be sent home.

After some discussion, Luca and Elma made their decision, choosing to save Tina, while Kaz, Nas, and Montel were eliminated from the Villa.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars airing every day at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX, except Saturdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback