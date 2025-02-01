"He doesn’t like confrontation" - Amy Hart defends ex Curtis Pritchard amid Love Island: All Stars drama

The Love Island: All Stars episode on January 29 featured Curtis Pritchard at the center of a tense situation in the villa. Initially coupled with Kaz Crossley, Curtis later formed a connection with Love Island series eight winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The two decided to be "closed off," meaning they would not explore connections with other Islanders. However, their relationship took a turn when the latest bombshell, Danielle Sellers, arrived. She chose Curtis for a sleepover in the Hideaway, which led to tension between him and Ekin-Su.

During Love Island: The Morning After podcast posted on February 1, 2025, Amy Hart, who was coupled with Curtis in the 2019 season, shared her perspective.

"I think he is just a nice guy that doesn't want to upset people, he doesn't like confrontation," she said.

As Curtis started spending more time with Danielle, Ekin-Su confronted him about their relationship and whether they were moving too fast. Curtis assured her that he was happy with the pace of their relationship, but later expressed doubts. When Danielle picked Curtis as her partner, Ekin-Su was left single.

Curtis’ response to Ekin-Su’s concerns in Love Island: All Stars

During a conversation in Love Island: All Stars season 2, Ekin-Su asked Curtis:

"Do you think we are moving too fast?"

Curtis responded, "No," which reassured her that their relationship was stable. However, after spending more time with Danielle, Curtis told other Islanders, he does want to "get to know her"(Danielle). This change in approach led to tension between him and Ekin-Su. While talking to Danielle in the Hideaway, Curtis said:

"I didn’t come here thinking I would be open to something new, but I like talking to you."

Ekin-Su later confronted Curtis, she asked if he meant what he said, referring to their earlier conversation about their relationship. Curtis replied that he did "mean at that time."

During the podcast, Amy explained why Curtis may have responded this way. She said that he doesn't like "confrontation," and continued:

"I don't know why I am defending him. I think maybe he's now worrying that he has been too nice to everyone."

She suggested that Curtis may have reassured Ekin-Su because he wanted to avoid a difficult conversation rather than because he was certain about their relationship.

Danielle’s arrival changed the dynamics between Curtis and Ekin-Su

From the start, Danielle showed interest in Curtis, and he reciprocated in Love Island: All Stars. Their time in the Hideaway allowed them to talk privately, and Curtis seemed eager to explore this new connection. While Ekin-Su was unaware of all the details, she sensed a shift in Curtis’ behavior.

When Danielle chose to couple up with Curtis, it confirmed that their bond had grown stronger. During the podcast, comedian Kae Kurd offered a different perspective, suggesting that Curtis had used Ekin-Su’s reaction as a reason to distance himself from their relationship. Kae said:

"As much as I think Ekin-Su might've overreacted a tad, I can see why she felt that way. Because even though she was not privy to some of the stuff that happened, Curtis was really excited to go in there. He’s used that reaction as an excuse to push away."

As Love Island: All Stars continues, Curtis’ next steps will determine if the situation will remain the same or change. With Ekin-Su now single and Curtis with a new partner, the dynamics in the villa have shifted.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

