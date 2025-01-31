"Fake!"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ekin-Su's meltdown

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 18 this week on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The segment saw the aftermath of Danielle's entry into the villa which caused conflict between Ekin-Su and Curtis after she picked the latter to take with her to the hideaway.

Ekin-Su broke down in tears about the two conversing later as she believed her partner was lying about what happened between them. The two later confronted one another which led to Ekin-Su having a breakdown as Ronnie comforted her.

Fans reacted to Ekin-Su crying over Curtis in two consecutive episodes this week on social media. One person wrote on X:

"Sorry but ekin su crying is her acting skills why does it seem so fake! In davide words she is a ‘liar actress’"

"Hmmmmmm - that ain't real crying from Ekin," a fan commented.

"I can’t with Ekin Su’s crocodile ‘tears’.. she’s crying yet no tears are coming out she’s still the same old fake!" a tweet read.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 fans termed her crying over Curtis as "acting":

"i’m so sorry i just can’t stand ekin, from the fake crying to the awful acting, i’m bored," a person wrote.

"Ekin walking around crying and now shes not that’s so weird. Literally not authentic," a fan commented.

"Ekin is such a faker not one tear in sight but she’s “crying'" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"PLEASEEEE someone tell me they screen recorded ekin crying with her mouth open saying “help me” bc that SENT MEEEE," a person wrote.

"Ekin Su fake crying over a guy who says “golly gosh” I deserve all the abuse I get for watching Love Island still," a fan commented.

"What do you want me to do?"— Ekin-Su and Curtis discuss their relationship in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2, Ekin-Su broke down over Curtis and Danielle's growing connection and needed to be consoled by several cast members including Ronnie and Luca.

Later in the episode, Curtis expressed frustration over the rest of the villa chiming in on his and Ekin-Su's situation, prompting the latter to have a private conversation with him. As things got heated, Curtis told her that since they were both emotional, they should continue their conversation tomorrow.

Ekin-Su noted she didn't want to do that because she knew what he was going to say. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star noted she knew he would tell her that he wanted to get to know Danielle but the cast member denied her claims.

Ekin-Su told him she wasn't on the show to argue with him and didn't understand what he wanted.

"What do you want me to do?" she asked.

Curtis told her he didn't want her to do anything, while Ekin-Su stated that was who she was and if Curtis couldn't see that, she didn't know what else she could do. She told him she didn't know whether to jump through "hoops" for him while the male islander noted she didn't need to do anything for him.

She told the Love Island: All Stars cast member he was "looking into everything" and Curtis stated that was something he often did. Ekin-Su said she wished her parents were here and Curtis said he was thinking the same and wanted to call his mother.

The argument took a turn as the two spoke about their parents and Curtis told her he had once cut his mother out of her life. The two shared a kiss and made up as the Love Island: All Stars season 2 villa cheered them on.

Fans of the reality show commented on Ekin-Su meltdown and making up with Curtis later and termed her reaction "Fake."

